Here's what's coming to Disney+ this month:

December 1

The Simpsons

Season 33 of The Simpsons is here! It all kicks off with an all-new Broadway-style musical extravaganza, followed up by a Treehouse of Horror with FIVE terrifying tales—then topped off by an hour-long crime saga which finds Flanders hunted down by a killer from the world of prestige streaming drama. Maggie joins the mob, Bart saves a goat from satanists, and Homer and Marge are more naked and afraid than you’ve ever seen them—700 episodes and still counting episodes!

December 3

Diary of a Wimpy Kid

Jeff Kinney’s worldwide bestselling series comes to Disney+ in the all-new animated adventure “Diary of a Wimpy Kid.” Greg Heffley is a scrawny but ambitious kid with an active imagination and big plans to be rich and famous – he just has to survive middle school first. To make matters worse, Greg’s lovable best friend Rowley seems to coast through life and succeed at everything without even trying! As details of his hilarious – and often disastrous – attempts to fit in fill the pages of his journal, Greg learns to appreciate true friends and the satisfaction that comes from standing up for what is right.

Christmas...Again?!

As Rowena experiences a lacklustre Christmas, she makes a wish to a neighbourhood Santa for a "do-over," and unexpectedly finds herself reliving Christmas day over and over again.



Ernest Saves Christmas

When Santa Claus decides to retire and pass on his magic bag of Christmas surprises to a new St. Nick, he enlists the aid of a hilarious assortment of characters, including that lovable know-it-all Ernest P. Worrell.

PLUS:

Disney Holiday Magic Quest

Mickey & Minnie Wish Upon a Christmas

A Muppets Christmas: Letters to Santa

December 5

The First Wave

With exclusive access inside one of New York’s hardest hit hospital systems during the terrifying first four months of the pandemic, Oscar®-nominated and Emmy® Award-winning director Matthew Heineman’s THE FIRST WAVE spotlights the everyday heroes at the epicenter of COVID-19 as they come together to fight one of the greatest threats the world has ever encountered.

December 8

The Last Duel

Jodie Comer is spellbinding in this tale of betrayal and vengeance set in 14th century France from visionary filmmaker Ridley Scott. Based on actual events, the film stars Matt Damon and Adam Driver as friends Jean de Carrouges and Jacques Le Gris, two knights who must fight to the death after de Carrouges’s wife (Comer) accuses Le Gris of assault.

Big Sky - Season 2 Premiere When private detectives Cassie Dewell and Jenny Hoyt reunite to investigate a car wreck outside of Helena, Montana, they soon discover that the case may not be as straightforward as it seems. As they unravel the mystery of the accident, their worlds will collide with a band of unsuspecting teens, a flirtatious face from Jenny’s past, and a vicious outsider hellbent on finding answers.

PLUS:

The Hot Zone: Anthrax - Season 2 Premiere

Muppet Babies - New Episodes

The Choe Show - Season 1 Premiere December 9



Welcome to Earth

The Disney+ original series from National Geographic follows Will Smith on an extraordinary adventure around the world to explore Earth’s greatest wonders and reveal its most hidden secrets.

December 10

The Queen Family Singalong – Special

This is real life, not just fantasy! Inviting friends and family from around the country to gather in their living rooms, crank up the volume and rock out for an hour of killer hits, performed by musical artists the whole family knows and loves.

December 15

Foodtastic - Season 1 Premiere

Hosted by Keke Palmer, Foodtastic mixes the magic of Disney, Marvel, Pixar, Lucasfilm, and The Muppets with top notch food art. It’s an immersive series that features Disney storytelling through larger-than-life scene sculptures made entirely out of food.

PLUS:

Our Kind of People

Black-ish - Season 3 Premiere

Disney's Magic Bake Off - New Episodes

Gigantosaurus - Season 3 Premiere

December 17 Glass M. Night Shyamalan brings together the narratives of two worldwide blockbusters—Unbreakable and Split—in one explosive comic-book thriller! David Dunn (Bruce Willis) pursues The Beast (James McAvoy) in a series of escalating encounters, while the shadowy Mr. Glass (Samuel L. Jackson) holds secrets critical to both men.



Arendelle Castle Yule Log: Cut Paper Edition Hand-crafted from paper art by Brittney Lee, Walt Disney Animation Studios’ acclaimed visual development artist on “Frozen” and “Frozen 2,” this warm and inviting hearthside scene sets a festive holiday mood December 22 Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Season 7 Premiere

A group of agents from the organisation known as S.H.I.E.L.D. investigates the new, strange and unknown around the globe, protecting the ordinary from the extraordinary.

The Con - Season 1 Premiere

Explore the troubling tales of people taken in by claims and promises that proved too good to be true, from identity fraud and misleading romance to the high-profile college admission scandal and Fyre Festival. PLUS: Marvel's Runaways - Season 3 Premiere Sydney to the Max – Season 3 Premiere December 24 Mr. & Mrs. Smith Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie co-star as John and Jane Smith, an ordinary suburban couple who are actually elite, highly paid assassins, hired by competing agencies to kill each other.

Fight Club A detached man and his friend organise brutal, bare-knuckle boxing matches. PLUS: Alvin And The Chipmunks

Alvin And The Chipmunks: Chipwrecked

Alvin And The Chipmunks: The Road Chip

Alvin And The Chipmunks: The Squeakquel

Gone Girl

Birdman Or

(The Unexpected Virtue Of Ignorance)

December 29

Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett

“The Book of Boba Fett,” a thrilling Star Wars adventure teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the Season 2 finale of “The Mandalorian,” finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.

December 31

The Rescue

The Rescue chronicles the against-all-odds story of the daring rescue of twelve boys and their coach from deep inside a flooded cave in Thailand.

NEW EPISODES IN DECEMBER

Hawkeye - Final Ep 22 December

Dopesick - Final Ep 22 December

The Big Leap

Queens

Bob's Burgers - Season 12

Station 19 - Season 5

Grey's Anatomy - Season 18

Disney Magic Bake-Off

Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures

Spidey and His Amazing Friends - Season 1

