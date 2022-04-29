Here's What's Coming To Disney+ This May!
A mix of new and older titles
It's gonna be May! And we have a bunch of new and older titles coming to Disney+ that you can sink your teeth into.
Want to know what's coming? Find out below!
4 May
Disney+ Original
Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett
Series
9-1-1: Lone Star - Season 2
Better Things - Season 5
Promised Land - Season 1
The Strain - Season 1-4
6 May
Movies
Rules Don't Apply
Shutter
Bohemian Rhapsody
Documentaries
Soul of a Nation Presents: Screen Queens Rising
Soul of a Nation Presents:
X / o n e r a t e d - The Murder of Malcolm X and 55 Years to Justice
11 May
Disney+ Original
The Quest - Season 1
Marvel Studios: Assembled - The Making of Moon Knight
Series
Africa's Deadliest - Season 7
The League - Season 1-7
Trafficked with Mariana Van Zeller - Season 2
13 May
Movies
The Revenant
Documentaries
Inside North Korea: The Cyber State
Inside North Korea: The Next Leader
Thailand's Wild Cats
Sneakerella
Premiere
In this high-energy, music-driven “Cinderella” story - El, an aspiring sneaker designer from Queens, works as a stock boy in a shoe store and hides his talent. Sparks fly after a chance encounter with Kira King, a Manhattan Princess Charming of sorts. With a nudge from his best friend and a sprinkle of magic, El finds the courage to lace up and dream big.
18 May
Disney+ Original
The Wonderful Winter of Mickey Mouse
Movies
The Client
JFK
Series
9-1-1 - Season 4
Apocalypse: Hitler Takes on the East: Season 1
Chain of Command: Season 1
Code Black: Season 1-3
Terriers: Season 1
20 May
Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers
Chip and Dale are living amongst cartoons and humans in modern-day Los Angeles, but their lives are quite different now. It has been decades since their successful television series was cancelled, and the former pals have gone their separate ways, so when a former cast mate mysteriously disappears, they must take on their Rescue Rangers detective personas to save their friend.
Series
Baymax & Mochi (Shorts) - Season 1
Mickey Mouse Squad: La Batalla Por El Zasca - Season 1
November Story - Season 1
OK Computer - Season 1
The Valet
Premiere
In “The Valet,” world famous movie star, Olivia (Samara Weaving) faces a PR disaster when a paparazzi snaps a photo of her with her married lover, Vincent (Max Greenfield). The hard-working valet Antonio (Eugenio Derbez) accidentally appears in the same photo and is enlisted to pose as Olivia’s new boyfriend as a cover up. This ruse with Olivia thrusts Antonio into the spotlight and unexpected chaos. In this fish out of water romantic comedy, two worlds and cultures collide as both Olivia and Antonio start to see themselves more clearly than ever before.
25 May
Series
Unknown Europe - Season 1
27 May
Obi-Wan Kenobi
Season 1 | 2 Episode Premiere
Obi-Wan Kenobi” begins 10 years after the dramatic events of “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith” where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.
Disney+ Original
We Feed People
Series
Parched: Season 1
31 May
Pistol
Series Premiere - All Episodes
Based on Jones’ memoir, the series tells the story of a band of spotty, noisy, working-class kids with “no future,” who shook the boring, corrupt Establishment to its core, threatened to bring down the government and changed music and culture forever.
New Episodes
The Kardashians New episodes weekly on Thursday
Moon Knight Season 1 New episodes weekly on Wednesday, finale 4 May
How I Met Your Father Season 1 Finale 4 May
Grey's Anatomy Season 18 New episodes weekly on Wednesday from 11 May
Bob's Burgers Season 12 New episodes weekly on Wednesday from 11 May
The Simpsons Season 33 New episodes weekly on Wednesday - Finale 25 May
Big Sky Season 2 New episodes weekly on Wednesday, finale 25 May
The Hardy Boys Season 2 New episodes weekly on Wednesday
Station 19 Season 5 New episodes weekly on Wednesday
Men on a Mission Season 1 Finale 4 May
Spidey and His Amazing Friends Season 1 New episode 11 May
