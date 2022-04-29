Here's What's Coming To Disney+ This May!

It's gonna be May! And we have a bunch of new and older titles coming to Disney+ that you can sink your teeth into.

4 May

Disney+ Original

Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett

Series

9-1-1: Lone Star - Season 2

Better Things - Season 5

Promised Land - Season 1

The Strain - Season 1-4

6 May

Movies

Rules Don't Apply

Shutter

Bohemian Rhapsody



Documentaries

Soul of a Nation Presents: Screen Queens Rising

Soul of a Nation Presents:

X / o n e r a t e d - The Murder of Malcolm X and 55 Years to Justice

11 May

Disney+ Original

The Quest - Season 1

Marvel Studios: Assembled - The Making of Moon Knight

Series

Africa's Deadliest - Season 7

The League - Season 1-7

Trafficked with Mariana Van Zeller - Season 2

13 May

Movies

The Revenant

Documentaries

Inside North Korea: The Cyber State

Inside North Korea: The Next Leader

Thailand's Wild Cats

Sneakerella

Premiere



In this high-energy, music-driven “Cinderella” story - El, an aspiring sneaker designer from Queens, works as a stock boy in a shoe store and hides his talent. Sparks fly after a chance encounter with Kira King, a Manhattan Princess Charming of sorts. With a nudge from his best friend and a sprinkle of magic, El finds the courage to lace up and dream big.

18 May

Disney+ Original

The Wonderful Winter of Mickey Mouse



Movies

The Client

JFK

Series

9-1-1 - Season 4

Apocalypse: Hitler Takes on the East: Season 1

Chain of Command: Season 1

Code Black: Season 1-3

Terriers: Season 1

20 May

Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers



Chip and Dale are living amongst cartoons and humans in modern-day Los Angeles, but their lives are quite different now. It has been decades since their successful television series was cancelled, and the former pals have gone their separate ways, so when a former cast mate mysteriously disappears, they must take on their Rescue Rangers detective personas to save their friend.

Series

Baymax & Mochi (Shorts) - Season 1

Mickey Mouse Squad: La Batalla Por El Zasca - Season 1

November Story - Season 1

OK Computer - Season 1

The Valet



Premiere



In “The Valet,” world famous movie star, Olivia (Samara Weaving) faces a PR disaster when a paparazzi snaps a photo of her with her married lover, Vincent (Max Greenfield). The hard-working valet Antonio (Eugenio Derbez) accidentally appears in the same photo and is enlisted to pose as Olivia’s new boyfriend as a cover up. This ruse with Olivia thrusts Antonio into the spotlight and unexpected chaos. In this fish out of water romantic comedy, two worlds and cultures collide as both Olivia and Antonio start to see themselves more clearly than ever before.

25 May

Series

Unknown Europe - Season 1

27 May

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Season 1 | 2 Episode Premiere

Obi-Wan Kenobi” begins 10 years after the dramatic events of “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith” where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

Disney+ Original

We Feed People

Series

Parched: Season 1

31 May

Pistol



Series Premiere - All Episodes



Based on Jones’ memoir, the series tells the story of a band of spotty, noisy, working-class kids with “no future,” who shook the boring, corrupt Establishment to its core, threatened to bring down the government and changed music and culture forever.

New Episodes

The Kardashians New episodes weekly on Thursday

Moon Knight Season 1 New episodes weekly on Wednesday, finale 4 May

How I Met Your Father Season 1 Finale 4 May

Grey's Anatomy Season 18 New episodes weekly on Wednesday from 11 May

Bob's Burgers Season 12 New episodes weekly on Wednesday from 11 May

The Simpsons Season 33 New episodes weekly on Wednesday - Finale 25 May

Big Sky Season 2 New episodes weekly on Wednesday, finale 25 May

The Hardy Boys Season 2 New episodes weekly on Wednesday

Station 19 Season 5 New episodes weekly on Wednesday

Men on a Mission Season 1 Finale 4 May

Spidey and His Amazing Friends Season 1 New episode 11 May

