Here’s What Cameron Smith Said To The Warriors Players When He Visited Their Change Room

Last week, Melbourne Storm captain Cameron Smith and coach Craig Bellamy made headlines when they visited the New Zealand Warriors lockers after defeating the Rugby League team 50-6.

This morning, the Hit Network’s Gawndy & Ash Pollard spoke with Warriors legend and Assistant Coach Stacey Jones to find out exactly what happened.

Take a listen.

3 July 2020

