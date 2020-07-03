- National NewsHere’s What Cameron Smith Said To The Warriors Players When He Visited Their Change Room
Here’s What Cameron Smith Said To The Warriors Players When He Visited Their Change Room
Stacey Jones explains.
Last week, Melbourne Storm captain Cameron Smith and coach Craig Bellamy made headlines when they visited the New Zealand Warriors lockers after defeating the Rugby League team 50-6.
This morning, the Hit Network’s Gawndy & Ash Pollard spoke with Warriors legend and Assistant Coach Stacey Jones to find out exactly what happened.
Take a listen.
Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.