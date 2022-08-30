Here's The Official Trailer & Release Date For 'The Kardashians' Season 2!

Disney+ has unveiled the official trailer for The Kardashians season 2!

We've been waiting for more since the first season, which showed Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker trying for a baby, Kylie Jenner's pregnancy and the relationship between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson!

We even saw a look inside the relationship between Kim and Kanye West, as well as Khloé Kardashian's ongoing 'it's complicated' relationship with Tristan Thompson.

And now, cameras return to capture the ever-changing lives of Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie. The family welcomes viewers back to stand with them through their biggest triumphs and struggles.

From fiery romances and life changing milestones to unimaginable successes. The family bond remains unbreakable as they navigate their public and private lives for the world to see.

We'll be seeing more inside the relationship of Kim and Pete Davidson, Kourtney trying on wedding dresses and Khloé moving on from Tristan's latest fidelity.



Here's the official trailer:

The Kardashians season 2 will premiere on September 22, 2022 and new episodes will premiere every Thursday.

Love the Kardashians and need a NEW reality show to watch? Hear about a new famous family you’ll love in our short streaming podcast below!

Want to catch up on the latest from Hit Entertainment? Listen here:

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android