Here's The Official Trailer For The Super Mario Bros. Movie!

This is SO exciting

Article heading image for Here's The Official Trailer For The Super Mario Bros. Movie!

We have the official trailer for the highly-anticipated film, Super Mario Bros. starring Chris Pratt as Mario.

We'll also see Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike.

But where's YOSHI?!

Here's the official trailer: 

Super Mario Bros. will be hitting cinemas March 30.

Amber Lowther

7 October 2022

Amber Lowther

