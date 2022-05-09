Here's The Official Trailer For 'Avatar: The Way Of Water' & Behind-The-Scenes Images

It's been 13 years since Avatar, and we're finally being given the much-anticipated sequel by director James Cameron.



Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, "Avatar: The Way of Water" begins to tell the story of the Sully family, the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.

Directed by James Cameron and produced by Cameron and Jon Landau, the film stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement and Kate Winslet.

Check out the trailer here:

James Cameron’s first follow-up to his “Avatar,” the highest-grossing film of all time, will open in Australian cinemas on December 15.

PLUS, the studio will re-release "Avatar" in cinemas on September 22.

Excited? Check out these behind-the-scenes images from production:

We can't wait! The countdown is on.

