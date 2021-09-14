Here's The Jaw-Dropping Celeb Fashion Looks From The Met Gala 2021 Red Carpet!
Which look is your fave?
Getty
It's fashion's night of nights where the hottest celebrities head to New York for the Met Gala!
The theme for 2021 is "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" and as always, the costumes were extreme.
From Lil Nas X taking off three layers to Kim Kardashian showing literally nothing, we've got all the pics so you don't miss any of the fun this year!
Check out all the photo evidence below:
Lil Nas X
Kim Kardashian
Dan Levy
Gigi Hadid
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
Ciara
Pete Davidson
Billie Eilish
Justin & Hailey Bieber
Megan Thee Stallion
Anna Wintour
Jennifer Lopez
A$AP Rocky & Rihanna
Kendall Jenner
Which look is your fave? Let us know on our Hit Entertainment Facebook page!
Images: Getty
Check out the latest entertainment stories here:
Want more goss? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:
Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one place!