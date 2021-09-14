Here's The Jaw-Dropping Celeb Fashion Looks From The Met Gala 2021 Red Carpet!

It's fashion's night of nights where the hottest celebrities head to New York for the Met Gala!

The theme for 2021 is "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" and as always, the costumes were extreme.

From Lil Nas X taking off three layers to Kim Kardashian showing literally nothing, we've got all the pics so you don't miss any of the fun this year!

Check out all the photo evidence below:

Lil Nas X

Kim Kardashian

Dan Levy

Gigi Hadid

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

Ciara

Pete Davidson

Billie Eilish

Justin & Hailey Bieber

Megan Thee Stallion

Anna Wintour

Jennifer Lopez

A$AP Rocky & Rihanna

Kendall Jenner

Images: Getty

