Here's The Heartwarming Meaning Behind Ed Sheeran's Daughter's Name

Last night Ed Sheeran quietly snuck back onto Instagram to let the world know that his wife Cherry had given birth to their first baby, a daughter called Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.

So, where does her name come from?

Lyra comes from the book 'His Dark Materials' and is about the lead character (a young girl) who lives in an alternate world where she has control over a special device that can predict the future. The book (and now TV show) is apparently Ed's Dad's favourite novel.

Antarctica comes from Ed and Cherry's love of the continent and interestingly, the pair took a trip down to the chilly south nine months before Lyra arrived!

Check out this pic of Ed wearing a 'David Attenbrrr' jumper from sustainable clothing label Not Just Clothing while in Antarctica.

We're so excited to meet baby Lyra, but for now we have to settle for Ed's pic of her booties!

