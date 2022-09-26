Here's The First Look & Release Date Of The Crown Season 5

We have a release date for The Crown season 5!

But first, let's talk about the cast. Taking the part of Prince Charles is British actor Dominic West and Princess Diana is being played by Aussie actress Elizabeth Debicki! She's been in The Great Gatsby and even won an award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for the film.

We'll also see Imelda Staunton and Jonathan Pryce, who will take over the roles of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip from Olivia Colman and Tobias Menzies. Lesley Manville joins as Princess Margaret, Claudia Harrison will be Princess Anne, and Jonny Lee Miller will play Prime Minister John Major.

The fifth season will follow the demise of Prince Charles and Princess Diana's marriage, as well as her death.

Here's the first look:

So, you're probably wondering when we can expect the new season.

Check out the date here:

The release date for The Crown season 5 was announced during Netflix’s annual Tudum event.

We're already counting down the days!

