Here's The First Look For Farmer Wants A Wife With 5 New Farmers Looking For Love!
Coming soon to 7
We have the first official sneak peek for Farmer Wants A Wife, returning to Channel 7 and 7plus!
Five new farmers are preparing to follow their hearts along the road to real love, with thousands of eligible singles applying to meet the farmers.
Join them as they meet their favourites, inviting a special five back to the farm to learn who is made for life on the land and who might spark a love that can last forever.
First off, we have Farmer Paige, who is waiting to meet the one, while Farmer Harry says, "Love is something I just can’t live without."
Farmer Ben hopes his quest ends in marriage, love underpins who Farmer Will is and Farmer Benjamin just wants to get busy living with his special someone.
Check out the first look here:
The show will return with host Natalie Gruzlewski and a very special new addition: Seven’s acclaimed journalist and presenter Samantha Armytage, joining in a guest role to help Natalia guide the farmers to find love.
This year’s farmers include:
Farmer Ben, 27 – Wingham, NSW
Farmer Benjamin, 33 – Guyra, NSW
Farmer Harry, 23 – Kyabram, VIC
Farmer Paige, 27 – Cassilis, NSW
Farmer Will, 26 – Berriwillock, VIC
Farmer Wants A Wife will be coming back to our screens very soon!
