Here's The First Look For Farmer Wants A Wife With 5 New Farmers Looking For Love!

We have the first official sneak peek for Farmer Wants A Wife, returning to Channel 7 and 7plus!

Five new farmers are preparing to follow their hearts along the road to real love, with thousands of eligible singles applying to meet the farmers.

Join them as they meet their favourites, inviting a special five back to the farm to learn who is made for life on the land and who might spark a love that can last forever.

First off, we have Farmer Paige, who is waiting to meet the one, while Farmer Harry says, "Love is something I just can’t live without."