Here's The First Look At Beauty And The Geek 2022 & Love Is Blossoming!

The most wholesome show of the year, Beauty and the Geek Australia, is coming back with a bang!

Sophie Monk will be taking us on a heartwarming journey to love and beyond in a brand new season, coming soon to Channel 9 and 9Now.

Here's the trailer:

We see our 2022 Geeks preparing for battle in tanks and our Beauties walking through the woodland, before they get matched with each other.

But it's not going to be without some laughs along the way! We see one Beauty comparing her boobs to chickens. Yes, chickens.

"My boobs are double Ds, so they each weigh the size of a fully grown chicken," she says.

Can love blossom between two people who might not usually hang out? We'll soon find out!

