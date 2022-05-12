Here's The Dramatic 'Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills' Season 12 Taglines!

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 premieres tonight on hayu, and we're about to fall off our chairs in excitement!

If you're a Real Housewives fan, you'd be aware of the iconic taglines each cast member does in the intro, and it changes up every season.

We've been given the season 12 taglines for RHOBH and we're already screaming at the underlying shade!

Check them out here:

Kyle Richards: When you’re the real deal, you don’t have to pretend.



Lisa Rinna: Hi, I’m karma. And yes, I am a bitch.



Erika Jayne: I have nothing to hide, and nothing to lose, and that makes me dangerous.



Dorit Kemsley: You can take all my things, and you won’t have taken a thing that matters.

Garcelle Beauvais: I don’t need the spotlight. I shine just fine.



Sutton Stracke: If you want a seat at my table, you best mind your manners.



Crystal Kung Minkoff: They say talk is cheap, but in Beverly Hills, it can cost you.



Diana Jenkins: The only thing better than having it all is having even more.

Get ready for a new season full of drama! Don't miss RHOBH on hayu tonight!

