Here's The Alicia Keys Billie Eilish Duet You Never Knew You Needed

Two things we know. We love Alicia Keys and we love Billie Eilish. What we didn't know we needed was the pair singing together.

Alicia and Billie both appeared on The Late Late Show with Ms Keys acting as guest host for James Corden... and low and behold, she whips out a piano from under her desk and the pair perform Billie's hit 'Ocean Eyes'.

Just incredible.

Download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play and stay up to date on all things Hit Network!