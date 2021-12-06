Here's The 17 Star Recruits Taking On SAS Australia 2022!

SAS Australia will be returning in 2022 with 17 star recruits who have volunteered for a series of physical and psychological tests from the real SAS selection process!

It's set to be the toughest test of their lives, where they will be cut off from the outside world at a brand-new base in jungle terrain, bordered by wild seas, dramatic cliff faces and rugged rocky outcrops!

Chief Instructor Ant Middleton and DS Ollie Ollerton will be joined for the first time by retired US Navy SEAL Clint Emerson and former British Special Forces soldier Dean Stott.

Now, who will be taking on SAS selection in 2022?

The star recruits attempting to pass selection on the 2022 season of SAS Australia are:

Anna Heinrich, 34 – TV Personality

Barry Hall, 44 – AFL Great

Darius Boyd, 34 – Retired NRL Star

Ebanie Bridges, 35 – Professional Boxer

Ellia Green, 28 – Rugby 7s Olympian

Geoff Huegill, 42 – Olympic Swimming Legend

Locky Gilbert, 32 – Reality TV Star

Melissa Tkautz, 47 – Singer / Actor

Melissa Wu, 29 – Olympic Diver

Michael Zerafa, 29 – Professional Boxer

Millie Boyle, 23 – NRLW Player

Orpheus Pledger, 28 – Actor

Paul Fenech, 51 – Comedian

Riana Crehan, 34 – Motorsports Presenter

Richard Buttrose, 49 – Convicted Drug Dealer

Simone Holtznagel, 28 – Model

Wayne Carey, 50 – AFL Commentator

SAS Australia will be returning to 7 and 7plus in 2022.

This Is How Much SAS Australia Contestants Were Paid

Want more goss? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one place!