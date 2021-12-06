Here's The 17 Star Recruits Taking On SAS Australia 2022!
PLUS a brand new base
SAS Australia will be returning in 2022 with 17 star recruits who have volunteered for a series of physical and psychological tests from the real SAS selection process!
It's set to be the toughest test of their lives, where they will be cut off from the outside world at a brand-new base in jungle terrain, bordered by wild seas, dramatic cliff faces and rugged rocky outcrops!
Chief Instructor Ant Middleton and DS Ollie Ollerton will be joined for the first time by retired US Navy SEAL Clint Emerson and former British Special Forces soldier Dean Stott.
Now, who will be taking on SAS selection in 2022?
The star recruits attempting to pass selection on the 2022 season of SAS Australia are:
Anna Heinrich, 34 – TV Personality
Barry Hall, 44 – AFL Great
Darius Boyd, 34 – Retired NRL Star
Ebanie Bridges, 35 – Professional Boxer
Ellia Green, 28 – Rugby 7s Olympian
Geoff Huegill, 42 – Olympic Swimming Legend
Locky Gilbert, 32 – Reality TV Star
Melissa Tkautz, 47 – Singer / Actor
Melissa Wu, 29 – Olympic Diver
Michael Zerafa, 29 – Professional Boxer
Millie Boyle, 23 – NRLW Player
Orpheus Pledger, 28 – Actor
Paul Fenech, 51 – Comedian
Riana Crehan, 34 – Motorsports Presenter
Richard Buttrose, 49 – Convicted Drug Dealer
Simone Holtznagel, 28 – Model
Wayne Carey, 50 – AFL Commentator
SAS Australia will be returning to 7 and 7plus in 2022.
