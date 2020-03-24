Here's Some Pretty Solid Evidence Britney Spears Is About To Drop A Song

It seemed as though Britney Spears music career had been permanently put on ice recently with the singer cancelling her Vegas residency, issues with her conservatorship and even her son Jayden came forward to say he didn't think his Mum would ever sing again.

Well now it seems as though that may have changed.

Britney fan forum Breathe Heavy is reporting that a song has been registered on the website ASCAP (a site where you register music for licensing etc) and could be the musical gift we've all been looking for in this dark time.

The song is called 'Lightness' and fans are going so far as saying that it could be the lead single from a long awaited and much talked about greatest hits album.

Well Britney, what the world needs now is some lightness and we're happy for you to shine it down on us!

