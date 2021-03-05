Here's Six Ways You Can Celebrate International Women's Day

International women's day is mere days away and women everywhere are getting ready to celebrate in their own way.

For some of us though, we have absolutely no idea how to celebrate or support the cause, so I have gone ahead and listed six great ways you can celebrate with your fellow feminists!

1. Movie Night

This one is so bloody simple and it's not only the ladies that will necessarily enjoy this activity. As much as Hollywood is starting to notice and make changes to gender inequality, there is still a heap of work to be done. Men still make up a much larger percentage of directors, cinematographers, writers, producers and editors, so you can support these women who have succeeded despite all odds, by hiring a bunch of female oriented movies, pouring yourself a big ol glass of wine and letting them entertain you.

2. Support a female owned business

Make a point of seeking out female owned and managed businesses and dedicate some of your hard earned cash to supporting equal economy empowerment! Jump online and find the nearest female owned café for your Tuesday morning coffee or that female owned boutique at the mall for your next outfit. Every penny makes difference!

3. Lunch with the gals

Again, try and hunt down a female owned restaurant or even food that you know is cooked by a female chef! Whether you're off for the day and have time to head out with your girlfriends or you want to take your work wives out for a lunch, head on out and celebrate the achievements of each other and the powerful women around you.

4. Tag along to a work organised event

Workplaces across the country will no doubt be organising 'International Women's Day' events. This could come in the form of a meeting, a morning tea, a lunch or even a digital panel; these events are the perfect opportunity for you to discuss issues with gender equality or the great changes you've noticed within your workplace. Make the most of this platform and celebrate each other's achievements, plans and goals!

5. Donate to a charity

Not everyone has money to burn at the moment, but if you do, donating to a charity that supports female empowerment can really make a difference to the cause. Just a couple of great charities include:

6. Send love to all of the great women in your life

This one is by far the best AND the easiest for you to do. COVID may be keeping many of us apart physically, but that doesn't mean you can't jump on the blower or FaceTime to tell your Mum, Gran, Bestie or girlfriend how much you love and respect them. This might be the exact thing they need to hear to inspire them to go ahead and reach for their goals, or to lift their spirits on a bad day. A little love can honestly go such a long way.

Catch up on the latest in Hit Entertainment news below...

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.