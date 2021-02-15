Here's Our Official List Of GC Restaurants You Need To Visit In 2021

With all of the new restaurants popping up across the Gold Coast, picking a place to eat is much harder than it used to be, but for good reason!

I think it's safe to say, we've all spent far too long perusing google looking for the perfect place to nosh down on some of the GC's finest eats. So, we have gone ahead and made your life a little easier by collating some of the greatest places to visit across the city including a few new comers you're yet to be acquainted with.

Francie's Pizzeria

Coolangatta

Sitting pretty along the main strip in Coolangatta, Francie's is an adorable family owned pizzeria serving up some of the Gold Coast's BEST wood fire pizzas. If you don't have the time to sit down and take in the immaculate Coolangatta vibes, Francie's also has a delightful take away menu for you to peruse.

Cross Eyed Mary

Coolangatta

Taking over for the recently closed Tasca, Cross Eyed Mary (named after the famous Jethro Tull song) is serving up mouth-watering Italian in the form of pastas, salads and of course antipasti. This quaint little slice of Europe is owned by operator & chef Ashley Kent and none other than Tony & Claudia Pattinson, a.k.a the owners of Francie's Pizzeria!

Las Palmas

Palm Beach

This glorious little tropical haven has taken over the location where Lester and Earl once sat, bringing with it a tasty Latin American, share style menu and bright, Mediterranean aesthetics.

Frida Sol

Palm Beach

From the owners of Bonita Bonita in Mermaid comes a modern spin on your classic trendy taco joint. Frida Sol is a tribute to famous Mexican artist Frida Kahlo, complete with a mural of the talented painter in the centre of the restaurant, surrounded by gorgeous green cacti. Pop in to try some of Frida Sol's drool-worthy tacos and cocktails!

Burleigh is arguably the food capital of the GC with unmatchable views from the Burleigh Pavilion and an eclectic array of delectable food for you to sink your teeth into. Aside from local favourites like Pepe Italia, Iku and Hail Mary, there are a bunch of great places you should definitely add to your list of venues to visit.

Labart

Burleigh

If you haven’t already tried Restaurant Labart, book yourself a seat for some incredible Australian fine food, where the chefs showcase some of the region’s best local produce through mouth-watering dishes including Mooloolaba scallop with kumquat & mint pepper leaf and BBQ carrot with fig, maple and cheddar. Labart offers a set menu both for lunch and dinner, with the menu options changing according to the best local produce. Check out their website for opening hours!

La Bella Cellar

Burleigh

With a menu packed full of beautiful wine, La Bella Cellar are new on the scene and bring with them a splash of rustic charm. Sit down for one of their tasty pizzas, accompanied by a cheeky glass of Italian red.

Rabbath

Burleigh

Serving up an array of authentic Lebanese dishes, Rabbat offers a set menu with plenty of tasty options to choose from. Just some of the favourites include Biftek (Tasmanian beef eye, crusted in 7-spice) and kashkawan (pan-fried sheep’s cheese in cheery pit spice).

Oi Izakaya

Burleigh

This tasty gem, with its traditional Shou Sugi Ban (charred wood) aesthetic sits modestly along a hidden laneway in James street. Serving up some of the best Japanese on the coast, Oi Izakaya not only offers up authentic Japanese favourites like the okonomiyaki and a mouth-watering selection of bao, but they also have an impressive selection of Japanese whiskey to choose from, all served up by a handful of friendly & enthusiastic staff.

Other notable Burleigh restaurants to check out include Light Years Asian Bar & Diner, Maman and Goukai Ramen.

Eddy & Wolff

Robina

Named after the streets they grew up on (Eddy Crescent & Wolff Crescent), power couple Thao & Vien bring us a unique twist on Australian, Asian fusion incorporating food from their travels through Asia and combining it with the time spent in their home-town of Canberra. The unbelievable food is only matched by their urban, chic style venue, offering guests an opportunity to watch the chefs as they whip up some of the most impressive dishes you’ve ever laid your eyes on!

Bustling Burleigh isn’t the only area boasting an impressive array of restaurants to choose from! Mermaid and Miami also have a great list of restaurants worth checking out including Mexicali and Mr. in Nobby’s, Glenelg Public House in Mermaid and of course veteran Japanese restaurant and local favourite, Etsu Izakaya. Here are some other Mermaid/Miami based venues worth checking out...

The North Room

Mermaid

The intimate 16-seater venue doesn’t exactly stand out when you're zooming past it on the Gold Coast Highway, but boy oh boy does their food make a statement! Offering two separate sittings to ensure more people have the opportunity to taste test their incredible bites, the “ever changing” menu is not only a treat for the tastebuds, but an absolute treat to the eyes with all of the dishes especially designed to trigger your senses before the food even reaches your lips! Follow the link to check out the menu.

I like Ramen

Nobby’s

This restaurant is exactly what you’d imagine it to be, a venue entirely dedicated to hot and saucy ramen! There are obviously other awesome dishes to choose from if ramen isn’t your scene, along with a thorough list of smooth sipping whiskeys to accompany the food.

A couple of other notable places to check out while you’re up that end of the coast include Lupo & Lucky Bao in Mermaid.

Eating out in Broadbeach is an absolute treat and is definitely the right place to be if you consider yourself a little fancy. Just some of the great places you should check out for an uptown dinner include Social Eating House & Bar, Miss Moneypenny’s and Orzo. Some of the latest standouts include...

Sofia’s

Broadbeach

Sofia’s is the perfect place to take your friends for a classy night on the wines and some delectable share plates. Choose from their notable list of cheeses and meats or a dozen fresh shucked oysters and follow it up with one of their lavish main courses!

Mamasan Kitchen & Bar

Broadbeach

Mamasan Kitchen & Bar provides guests with an Asian fusion style menu, absolutely jam-packed full of incredible food. Choose between small plates, large plates or a banquet style menu, featuring a wide variety of dishes from all over Asia.

Maggie Choo

Broadbeach

The moment you step into this jaw-dropping venue, you know you’re in for something special! Throwing a modern flare on traditional Japanese, Maggie Choo sets the scene with pink glowing cherry blossoms hanging from the ceiling, while your taste buds take a journey of their own through an authentic Japanese menu.

For all of you northerners, Surfers Paradise, Southport & Chevron have their own collection of epic venues for you to discover including Bazaar at the QT, Jafa Pizza & Wine and Mr P.P’s Deli & Rooftop Bar in Southport.

Yamagen

Surfers Paradise

Inside the quirky QT Hotel, Yamagen's menu is absolutely brimming with some of the tastiest Japanese cuisine in the northern GC with a superb list of cocktails to match. Indulge in a few small plates and some silky sashimi or treat yourself to an extravagant set menu, either way, you won't leave hungry!

BOBs Beer

Surfers Paradise

Another newcomer on the hospitality scene, BOBs beer is like no other brewery you’ve ever seen. Just metres from the beach, this venue doesn’t provide your average brewery menu, but instead offers a fine dining style menu utilising fresh seasonal produce with each meal designed to complement their plentiful list of delicious beers.

That concludes our list of noteworthy restaurants on the GC! Next time you’re struggling to find a place to eat, simply open our list and take your pick. Surely, one of these places is bound to trigger your taste buds!

