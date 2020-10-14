Here's Our List Of The Best Melbourne Cup Events On The GC

It's almost that time of year again, when the fillies put on their prettiest frocks and leave the venue, heels in hand.

That's right, it's Melbourne Cup time and we have a long list of great venues for you to visit on the big day.

The Star

The Garden Kitchen & Bar will be throwing a classic picnic on the lawn, with an impressive package including one Magnum of champagne on arrival, a delicious food platter and a three hour drink package for $1300 per table.

There will be plenty of entertainment on the day including Fashions off the Field and a special guest MC.

To book a picnic table for you and your crew, follow the link through to the website.

If you're looking for something a little more glam, Nineteen at The Star will be throwing their own shindig upstairs from 11AM until 3PM at $179 per person.

To book, follow the link through to the website.

Burleigh Pavilion

Spend Melbourne Cup day with an unmatchable view of the beach at the stunning Burleigh Pavilion. The gorgeous venue will be hosting an event from 11AM until 2.30PM for $90 per person, which includes a mouth watering menu, a resident DJ and prizes for the best dressed.

To book yourself a spot, follow the link through to the website.

Lucky Squire

The latest addition to the Broadbeach bar and restaurant scene will be hosting a three hour canapés & beverage package at their brewhouse for $119 per person. Dress to impress to score yourself a prize for best dressed and kick back and watch the action unfold live from Flemington Racecourse. To book yourself a spot, send an email through to [email protected] or call (07) 3062 2558.

Hideaway Kitchen & Bar

Pop into Hideaway Kitchen & Bar for some delicious asian inspired street food and a four hour drink package including beer, wine, bubbles, cider and basic spirits for $130 per person. Relax and watch the races while jamming out to some live music with your mates. Follow the link through to the website to book your tickets.

Rick Shores

Enjoy Melbourne Cup by the sea at Rick Shores! For $295 per person or an entire table for $1,475, enjoy the ocean at your door step while sipping your way through a four hour drink package including champagne, beers, spirits and cocktails. Follow the link through to the website to book.

The Collective Palm Beach

Drop by the Collective for their Melbourne Cup Spring Fling for $99 per person, where you can enjoy the open air of the rooftop, while chowing down on a four course lunch and a glass of bubbly! To book in, follow the link through to the website.

Miss Moneypenny's

Head into Miss Moneypenny's, Broadbeach for a sophisticated event, complete with four courses paired with your choice of drinks, a three hour standard or premium beverage package and a glass of G.H. Mumm on arrival. There will be plenty happening with sweeps, best dressed prizes and live music all day.

The packages include:

Four courses & a welcome glass of G.H. Mumm for $115 per person

Four courses & a three hour standard beverage package for $165 per person

Four courses & a three hour premium beverage package for $235 per person

To book a spot, call 07 5655 0785.

There are plenty of fun filled options for the race that stops the nation. So, wait no longer and book yourself a spot at one of the fantastic venues above before spots run out!

Miss the show? Tune into the full catch-up below...

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.