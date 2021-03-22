Here's How Your Man Can Fix His Hair If He Bleached It In Lockdown

While lockdown has been torture for us on its own, some of us either witnessed, did it ourselves or even helped out in the bleaching of many, many people's hair.

Now that hairdressers have opened and we can return to placing the care of our locks in a professional's hands... we seem to still be seeing many men wandering around with grown-out (sometimes orange) scalp bleaches that no doubt they thought were a good idea at the time.

Others are sporting triumphant beards that are in desperate need of some TLC and some have completely swapped out their haircut for a 'messier' look.

So how do we tackle this?

Well, we caught up with Colm Flanagan, Director of Adilla Barbers who is the man to see when it comes to men's grooming. Adilla is favoured by many Aussie male celebs including supermodel Jordan Barrett.

We've thrown some of the top 'how-the-hell-do-I-fix-what-I-did-in-lockdown' questions (and a few of our own) to get Colm's advice on what the best course of action would be.

How can I fix my hair if I bleached it in lockdown?

Assuming you want to remove the bleach, we'd recommend seeing a hairdresser as putting a home dye brown colour over it, will make the hair go green. Going back to natural isn't as simple as lightening hair.

Waiting for it to grow out is an option. But also, keeping it blonde! Coloured hair is really on-trend at the moment, so see your regular stylist and ask them how you could upkeep the colour. It's likely you will need to visit your salon every 6 weeks and use a moisturising conditioner.

What if I've grown a beard in lockdown and want to keep it? How do I take care of it?

This is something that has been very, very common in lockdown. Facial hair is a fun new way to express yourself.

Ensuring the skin underneath the facial hair is healthy and moisturised is the most important. Letting it get dry, can create irritation and itch. Unhealthy hair promotes unhealthy skin and hair follicles which isn't good for hair growth.

Make sure you comb the hair regularly, shampoo the skin/hair, and use an oil on the skin. Rub it through the hair and skin weekly.

I like my hair longer now it's grown out, how do I style it?

Don't overwash your hair. Washing it too often can make it appear fluffy and is harder to style.

If you usually use wax, think about switching to a cream or a balm. They let the hair move more naturally and appear softer in the hair. You could also use a powder for a dry look, for example, Tucker Brown Thickening Texture Dust Helps keep the hair in place without making the hair look wet.

I can't be bothered with my grooming routine, what's the easiest way to get away with this?

It depends on what you want to achieve. Looking after your hair and skin will keep the hair healthy and growing over time.

You can really look after both with just a little bit of effort.

We have a number of clients that come in for a regular buzzcut and tidy to avoid ongoing maintenance at home.



I'm new to grooming and have no idea where to start, what do you recommend?



Ask a professional :)



It's such a big world to navigate, going to a professional to give you a personalised recommendation is the best place to start. That way you can know what you're doing will make a difference for your skin type and hair type.



The most basic skincare routine is, cleanse, tone, and moisturise.



For your hair, it's best to get haircuts regularly, use shampoo and conditioner twice a week and touch up your facial grooming with an electric shaver. There are a lot of great influencers that post how-to's and step by step guides across Youtube & Instagram etc.

Find something that works for you, make it fun and enjoyable.

Grooming can be really rewarding and women often call it their 'me time' and 'self-care" so let's see what all the fuss is about.

Check out more from Adilla Barbers here.