Here's How You Can Snag Yourself Half A Kg Of Free Cheese

You're going to want to get in quick people, stocks are officially running low!

For the first time ever, (thanks to COVID19) the Bon Fromage Festival will be online and deliver 1.5 tonnes of free cheese to Aussie homes.

Although there is a disclaimer, the delivery is not free but the cheese is! Honestly, worth it.

The festival will run from 21st November - 29th November, giving Australian cheese lovers access to exclusive cheese packs for purchase and free online masterclasses from some of the country's best purveyors of French Fromage.

We suggest you order your cheese packs ASAP as they are only available to purchase now until Sunday 15th November or until stock runs out.

Plus, believe it or not, the masterclass spaces are limited and booking is essential...

So, run, (metaphorically, of course) don't walk, here is what's left of the free cheese packs!

Catch Up On The Latest Entertainment News Below:

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.