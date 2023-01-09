Here's How You Can Rub Shoulders With Margot Robbie At The Babylon Aussie Premiere

Margot Robbie is quickly becoming one of the biggest names in Hollywood with a string of epic blockbusters on her CV and that includes her new film Babylon starring Brad Pitt and Diego Calva.

Margot and Diego will be touching down in Australia for the premiere of the film on January 16 at The State Theatre Sydney and guess what? You can go ALONG to the event!

A limited number of tickets have been released for the premiere that will allow you to rub shoulders with the who's who on the red carpet, what better way to kick off 2023 than in the company of Hollywood stars?

Babylon is based on the story of outsized ambition and outrageous excess, it traces the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of unbridled decadence and depravity in 1920s Hollywood.

If a bougie red carpet sounds like your idea of a fab night out, you can get your hands on tickets here!

