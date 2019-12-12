Here's How You Can Help With Drought & Bushfire Relief This Weekend!

This Sunday, Nagambie locals will be running a fundraiser to raise much needed funds for drought affected families and those who have been struck down by bushfires in Tenterfield.

Local legend Jacqui Tate, organised a bunch of donations for those affected and thanks to Kerry & Wayne Brown who lent out their very own motorhome, Jacqui drove over 1300km to drop off the donations in person.

The Fundraiser will be taking place at the Mary Macillop Hall, Church Street, Nagambie from 10AM until 2PM where attendees can purchase all sorts of products from stall holders with all profits helping with drought and bushfire relief.

Locals are also welcome to donate towards the silent auction or contribute other products to put up for sale for a fantastic cause. All of the profits from the sales will go directly to the Tenterfield Lions Club and put towards the purchase of water & feed.

If you're wanting to do your part for the Tenterfield Community, the Tenterfield Lions Club will also be taking donations directly, just contact [email protected] for more details!

