Here's How To Dry Your Clothes Quicker If You Don't Have A Dryer!

Don't have a dryer and need your fave t-shirt dried ASAP? Well, we've found the hack of all hacks to get your clothes dry faster!

With rain lashing the east coast of Australia right now, we can only imagine how hard it can be to get washing dry.

Home organising expert Caroline Solomon has made a TikTok showing us how to do just that.

And you already have what you need at home: a towel!

Here's how to do it:

It's a great way to get things dry if you're travelling too!

We'll definitely be trying this one out ASAP.

