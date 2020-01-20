Here's How Level 2 Water Restrictions Really Effect You

Article heading image for Here's How Level 2 Water Restrictions Really Effect You

Due to the continuing dry weather dam levels have dropped to their lowest point in over 4 decades, our local dams are down to 53%

Here are the biggest changes coming into effect today:
  • You can only use a watering can or bucket to water your garden before 10 am and after 4 pm.
  • You can only use drip irrigation or smart watering systems for a maximum of 15 mins a day per watering zone, before 10 am and after 4 pm.
  • You can only top up an existing pool or spa, using a hose fitted with a trigger nozzle, watering can or bucket for a maximum of 15 minutes a day. You can only do this to replace water lost through evaporation, not to replace water deliberately removed from the pool or spa.
  • You can only wash your vehicles with a bucket and sponge.
  • You need a permit to fill new or renovated pools and spas that hold more than 500 L.

What's excluded from the water restrictions?

  • Recycled water (supplied in some parts of Sydney from purple pipes).
  • Greywater (water that's collected after being used in washing machines, sinks and showers etc).
  • Rainwater (as long as the tank/dam isn't topped up from, or switched to, the drinking water supply).
  • Bore water (some government restrictions apply).
  • River water (you need to have a licence).

Caring for pets:

You can:

  • Provide drinking water for animals, including birds
  • Clean or cool animals using a bucket and sponge, a hose with a trigger nozzle or a professional animal wash service
  • Use a hand-held hose fitted with a trigger nozzle, bucket or high-pressure cleaning equipment to clean pens, yards and cages.

You can't:

  • Leave hoses running unattended
  • Use a hose without a trigger nozzle to fill water dishes, clean animals or clean pens.

You can read an extensive breakdown of the Level 2 Water Restrictions including how they impact businesses, swimming pools, cleaning cars and boars, watering new turf, and more HERE.

It’s predicted restrictions may increase to level 3 in the coming months, if dam levels hit 30 per cent. 

20 January 2020

