Here's How Level 2 Water Restrictions Really Effect You

Due to the continuing dry weather dam levels have dropped to their lowest point in over 4 decades, our local dams are down to 53%

Here are the biggest changes coming into effect today:

You can only use a watering can or bucket to water your garden before 10 am and after 4 pm.

You can only use drip irrigation or smart watering systems for a maximum of 15 mins a day per watering zone, before 10 am and after 4 pm.

You can only top up an existing pool or spa, using a hose fitted with a trigger nozzle, watering can or bucket for a maximum of 15 minutes a day. You can only do this to replace water lost through evaporation, not to replace water deliberately removed from the pool or spa.

You can only wash your vehicles with a bucket and sponge.

You need a permit to fill new or renovated pools and spas that hold more than 500 L.

What's excluded from the water restrictions?

Recycled water (supplied in some parts of Sydney from purple pipes).

Greywater (water that's collected after being used in washing machines, sinks and showers etc).

Rainwater (as long as the tank/dam isn't topped up from, or switched to, the drinking water supply).

Bore water (some government restrictions apply).

River water (you need to have a licence).

Caring for pets:

You can:

Provide drinking water for animals, including birds

Clean or cool animals using a bucket and sponge, a hose with a trigger nozzle or a professional animal wash service

Use a hand-held hose fitted with a trigger nozzle, bucket or high-pressure cleaning equipment to clean pens, yards and cages.

You can't:

Leave hoses running unattended

Use a hose without a trigger nozzle to fill water dishes, clean animals or clean pens.

You can read an extensive breakdown of the Level 2 Water Restrictions including how they impact businesses, swimming pools, cleaning cars and boars, watering new turf, and more HERE.

It’s predicted restrictions may increase to level 3 in the coming months, if dam levels hit 30 per cent.