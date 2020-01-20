Here's How Level 2 Water Restrictions Really Effect You
LETS ALL DO OUR PART
Due to the continuing dry weather dam levels have dropped to their lowest point in over 4 decades, our local dams are down to 53%
- You can only use a watering can or bucket to water your garden before 10 am and after 4 pm.
- You can only use drip irrigation or smart watering systems for a maximum of 15 mins a day per watering zone, before 10 am and after 4 pm.
- You can only top up an existing pool or spa, using a hose fitted with a trigger nozzle, watering can or bucket for a maximum of 15 minutes a day. You can only do this to replace water lost through evaporation, not to replace water deliberately removed from the pool or spa.
- You can only wash your vehicles with a bucket and sponge.
- You need a permit to fill new or renovated pools and spas that hold more than 500 L.
What's excluded from the water restrictions?
- Recycled water (supplied in some parts of Sydney from purple pipes).
- Greywater (water that's collected after being used in washing machines, sinks and showers etc).
- Rainwater (as long as the tank/dam isn't topped up from, or switched to, the drinking water supply).
- Bore water (some government restrictions apply).
- River water (you need to have a licence).
Caring for pets:
You can:
- Provide drinking water for animals, including birds
- Clean or cool animals using a bucket and sponge, a hose with a trigger nozzle or a professional animal wash service
- Use a hand-held hose fitted with a trigger nozzle, bucket or high-pressure cleaning equipment to clean pens, yards and cages.
You can't:
- Leave hoses running unattended
- Use a hose without a trigger nozzle to fill water dishes, clean animals or clean pens.
You can read an extensive breakdown of the Level 2 Water Restrictions including how they impact businesses, swimming pools, cleaning cars and boars, watering new turf, and more HERE.
It’s predicted restrictions may increase to level 3 in the coming months, if dam levels hit 30 per cent.