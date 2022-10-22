Taylor Swift has dropped her tenth studio album 'Midnights' and while we digest the collection of songs, we turn to someone we can rely on for a full rundown of what this album is all about, Linda Marigliano.

Linda breaks down 'Midnights', what this new sound is channeling, what to expect, and where we've landed in Taylor Swift's current era...

Stay up-to-date with all things music and entertainment by downloading the FREE LiSTNR app, available for iOS and Android: