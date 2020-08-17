Here's Everything You Need To Know About Townsville's Kerbside Collection

Townsville City Council’s ‘new-look kerbside collection’ will hopefully be a world of convenience for locals looking to clean out.

The new booking system launches on 1 September and is quite the opposite to the previous suburb-to-suburb approach (and hopefully tidier too!)

Booking through Council’s website is open now, so choose your date and that’s when Council will drop in, to pick up.

Just make sure your kerbside collection items are out before 6am on that date!

Mayor Jenny Hill says this will cover the concerns raised by locals that the nasty piles of unwanted goods were filling streets for weeks on end.

“Kerbside collection has proven to be very popular among the community, and we are always looking to make our services more efficient,” Cr Hill said.

“Now, rather than there being rubbish sitting on the kerb for extended periods of time, residents will know exactly what day our trucks will be collecting their rubbish.

“For the time being, the system will operate through an enquiry form through Council’s website where residents will then receive a call from our Customer Service Centre to lock in their collection day.”

