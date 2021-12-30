Here's Everything Coming To Disney+ In January!

Disney+ has announced what we can expect for January 2022, and it's looking GOOD! We have new seasons of some great shows, Marvel, The Simpsons, food and everything in between.

Here's what you can expect:

January 5

Delicacies Destiny

SEASON 1 PREMIERE

A talented and kind chef, Ling Xiaoxiao, is accepted into the delicacy role of chef in an Imperial palace thanks to the appreciative appetite of the Crown Prince, Zhu Shoukui. Set on becoming the best Imperial Chef, with the Prince's help, Ling tries to navigate the pitfalls of palace life while remaining true to her goals in the face of forbidden love.

The Fosters - Seasons 1-5 Stef and Lena have built a loving family with Stef's biological son, their adopted twins, and newly adopted son. Callie is striving toward adoption as well despite roadblocks.

Tokyo MER - Season 1 Tokyo MER tells of an emergency medical response team that rushes to dangerous scenes to save lives.



ALSO:

The Simpsons - Season 32

Siren - Seasons 1-3

Good Trouble - Seasons 1-2

Amphibia - Season 3 New Eps January 7 The Big Short When four outsiders saw what the big banks, media and government refused to, the global collapse of the economy, they had an idea: The Big Short. Starring Christian Bale, Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling and Brad Pitt.



Fantastic Mr. Fox Mr. and Mrs. Fox live a happy home life until Mr. Fox slips into his sneaky, old ways and plots the greatest chicken heist the animal world has ever seen.



ALSO:

Marley & Me

The Perfect Adventure

January 12

The Eternals

Marvel Studios’ ETERNALS follows a group of ancient heroes from beyond the stars who had protected Earth since the dawn of man. When monstrous creatures called Deviants, long thought lost to history, mysteriously return, the Eternals are forced to reunite in order to defend humanity once again.

Gabby Duran and the Unsittables - Season 2

Intergalactic babysitting dynamo, Gabby Duran is back and ready to take her skills to the next level!



Out of the Shadows: The Man Behind the Steele Dossier

George Stephanopoulos sits down with former MI6 spy Christopher Steele for a worldwide exclusive interview; marking his first interview since the publication of the series of intelligence reports now known as the Steele dossier.



ALSO:

Chibi Tiny Tales - Season 1

Puppy Dog Pals - New Episodes

January 19

The World According to Jeff Goldblum

SEASON 2 - NEW EPISODES

Jeff Goldblum is back — and he’s as curious as ever. In this season of “The World According to Jeff Goldblum,” Jeff uncovers surprising secrets behind a whole new host of topics — including PUZZLES, BACKYARDS, BIRTHDAYS, TINY THINGS and MOTORCYCLES. Passionate fans to experts and scientists share new insights to discover how these everyday marvels have shaped the world in which we live.

January 21 The Hate U Give In this powerful drama based on the best-selling novel, when a teenager witnesses the fatal shooting of her childhood friend, she must find her voice and stand up for what’s right.

January 26

Marvel's Hit Monkey

SEASON 1

After a Japanese snow monkey’s tribe is slaughtered, he joins forces with the ghost of an American assassin and together, they begin fighting their way through the Tokyo underworld. Starring Jason Sudeikis and Oliva Munn.

Breakthrough - Seasons 1-2 Every scientific breakthrough is driven by a compelling human drama — scientists grappling with the fear of failure and the dream of success. Now, six Hollywood visionaries bring their personal touch to six stories that could change EVERYTHING.

ALSO:

World's Deadliest Snakes - Season 1

Winnie the Pooh, A Valentine For You NEW EPISODES IN JANUARY!

The Book of Boba Fett

The Simpsons - Season 33

Spidey and His Amazing Friends - Season 1

Snowdrop

Big Sky - Season 2

The Big Leap

Our Kind of People

Queens

Station 19 - Season 5

Ahneun Hyungnim (Men on a Mission)

