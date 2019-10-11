Here's An Update On Re-roofing Works At The Library

There are planned reroofing works commencing at the William Grundt Memorial Library, which means there is an opportunity to improve electrical components in the building.

This means there will be changes to the opening hours of Library for a temporary period of time, with opening times pushing back an hour later than usual.

Chief Executive Officer John Walker said the City has chosen to make these changes at very little cost and minimal impact on the delivery time of the project.

Starting Monday, October 14 the library will be opening their doors from 10AM to 5.30PM Mondays and Wednesdays, 10AM until 8PM Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10AM until 5PM Fridays and normal operating hours on weekends.

