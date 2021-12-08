The People's Choice Awards have wrapped for 2021 with a tonne of deserving winners across music, TV and fashion! It was held in Santa Monica, California and hosted by actor and comedian, Keenan Thompson, with a star-filled room of the most popular celebs across the highlighted categories.

As for the red carpet arrivals, we had The Housewives of Beverly Hills, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Mindy Kaling, Halle Berry and more.

Here's all the People's Choice Awards winners for 2021:

People's Champion Award

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

Fashion Icon Award

Kim Kardashian

Music Icon Award

Christina Aguilera

People's Icon of 2021

Halle Berry

THE MOVIE OF 2021



Black Widow

THE COMEDY MOVIE OF 2021

Free Guy

THE ACTION MOVIE OF 2021

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

THE DRAMA MOVIE OF 2021

Cruella

THE FAMILY MOVIE OF 2021

Luca

THE MALE MOVIE STAR OF 2021

Dwayne Johnson, Jungle Cruise

THE FEMALE MOVIE STAR OF 2021

Scarlett Johansson, Black Widow

THE DRAMA MOVIE STAR OF 2021

Kevin Hart, Fatherhood

THE COMEDY MOVIE STAR OF 2021



Dwayne Johnson, Jungle Cruise

THE ACTION MOVIE STAR OF 2021

Simu Liu, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

THE SHOW OF 2021

Loki

THE DRAMA SHOW OF 2021

Grey's Anatomy

THE COMEDY SHOW OF 2021

Never Have I Ever

THE REALITY SHOW OF 2021

Keeping Up with the Kardashians

THE COMPETITION SHOW OF 2021

The Voice

THE MALE TV STAR OF 2021

Tom Hiddleston, Loki

THE FEMALE TV STAR OF 2021

Ellen Pompeo, Grey's Anatomy

THE DRAMA TV STAR OF 2021

Chase Stokes, Outer Banks

THE COMEDY TV STAR OF 2021

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

THE DAYTIME TALK SHOW OF 2021

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

THE NIGHTTIME TALK SHOW OF 2021

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

THE COMPETITION CONTESTANT OF 2021

JoJo Siwa, Dancing With the Stars

THE REALITY STAR OF 2021

Khloé Kardashian, Keeping Up With the Kardashians

THE BINGEWORTHY SHOW OF 2021

Squid Game

THE SCI-FI/FANTASY SHOW OF 2021

Lucifer

THE MALE ARTIST OF 2021

Lil Nas X

THE FEMALE ARTIST OF 2021

Adele

THE GROUP OF 2021



BTS

THE SONG OF 2021



"Butter," BTS

THE ALBUM OF 2021

Sour, Olivia Rodrigo

THE COUNTRY ARTIST OF 2021

Blake Shelton

THE LATIN ARTIST OF 2021

Bad Bunny

THE NEW ARTIST OF 2021

Olivia Rodrigo

THE MUSIC VIDEO OF 2021



"Butter," BTS

THE COLLABORATION OF 2021

"STAY," The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

THE SOCIAL STAR OF 2021

Britney Spears

THE POP SPECIAL OF 2021

Friends: The Reunion - The One Where They Get Back Together

THE COMEDY ACT OF 2021

Vaccinated and Horny Tour, Chelsea Handler

THE GAME CHANGER OF 2021

Simone Biles

THE POP PODCAST OF 2021

Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain

