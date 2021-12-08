Here's All The People's Choice Awards Winners For 2021
The Rock cleaned up!
The People's Choice Awards have wrapped for 2021 with a tonne of deserving winners across music, TV and fashion! It was held in Santa Monica, California and hosted by actor and comedian, Keenan Thompson, with a star-filled room of the most popular celebs across the highlighted categories.
As for the red carpet arrivals, we had The Housewives of Beverly Hills, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Mindy Kaling, Halle Berry and more.
Here's all the People's Choice Awards winners for 2021:
People's Champion Award
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson
Fashion Icon Award
Kim Kardashian
Music Icon Award
Christina Aguilera
People's Icon of 2021
Halle Berry
THE MOVIE OF 2021
Black Widow
THE COMEDY MOVIE OF 2021
Free Guy
THE ACTION MOVIE OF 2021
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
THE DRAMA MOVIE OF 2021
Cruella
THE FAMILY MOVIE OF 2021
Luca
THE MALE MOVIE STAR OF 2021
Dwayne Johnson, Jungle Cruise
THE FEMALE MOVIE STAR OF 2021
Scarlett Johansson, Black Widow
THE DRAMA MOVIE STAR OF 2021
Kevin Hart, Fatherhood
THE COMEDY MOVIE STAR OF 2021
Dwayne Johnson, Jungle Cruise
THE ACTION MOVIE STAR OF 2021
Simu Liu, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
THE SHOW OF 2021
Loki
THE DRAMA SHOW OF 2021
Grey's Anatomy
THE COMEDY SHOW OF 2021
Never Have I Ever
THE REALITY SHOW OF 2021
Keeping Up with the Kardashians
THE COMPETITION SHOW OF 2021
The Voice
THE MALE TV STAR OF 2021
Tom Hiddleston, Loki
THE FEMALE TV STAR OF 2021
Ellen Pompeo, Grey's Anatomy
THE DRAMA TV STAR OF 2021
Chase Stokes, Outer Banks
THE COMEDY TV STAR OF 2021
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
THE DAYTIME TALK SHOW OF 2021
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
THE NIGHTTIME TALK SHOW OF 2021
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
THE COMPETITION CONTESTANT OF 2021
JoJo Siwa, Dancing With the Stars
THE REALITY STAR OF 2021
Khloé Kardashian, Keeping Up With the Kardashians
THE BINGEWORTHY SHOW OF 2021
Squid Game
THE SCI-FI/FANTASY SHOW OF 2021
Lucifer
THE MALE ARTIST OF 2021
Lil Nas X
THE FEMALE ARTIST OF 2021
Adele
THE GROUP OF 2021
BTS
THE SONG OF 2021
"Butter," BTS
THE ALBUM OF 2021
Sour, Olivia Rodrigo
THE COUNTRY ARTIST OF 2021
Blake Shelton
THE LATIN ARTIST OF 2021
Bad Bunny
THE NEW ARTIST OF 2021
Olivia Rodrigo
THE MUSIC VIDEO OF 2021
"Butter," BTS
THE COLLABORATION OF 2021
"STAY," The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
THE SOCIAL STAR OF 2021
Britney Spears
THE POP SPECIAL OF 2021
Friends: The Reunion - The One Where They Get Back Together
THE COMEDY ACT OF 2021
Vaccinated and Horny Tour, Chelsea Handler
THE GAME CHANGER OF 2021
Simone Biles
THE POP PODCAST OF 2021
Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain
