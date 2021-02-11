It doesn't matter if you're in a long-term relationship or not this Valentine's Day.

Why? Because you can still kick back with one of these stunning (and delicious) cocktails!

So, whether you're looking to impress your other half with one of these mouth-watering beveraginos or just want to get all the cocktail inspo you need for your next girls night, we've got you covered!

There really is something for everyone here, check out the recipes below:

Raspberry Kiss

Not too sweet, not too sour. This fruity fresh cocktail is the perfect way to start off your v-day!

Ingredients:

35ml of Pure Origin Tasmanian Vodka

10ml of Vok Strawberry Liqueur

4 Mint Leaves

4 Slices Of Cucumber

4 Raspberries

Tonic Water

Extra Cucumber Slice, Mint Leaf And Raspberries To Garnish

Ice



Method: Add Pure Origin Tasmanian Vodka, Vok Strawberry Liquor, mint leaves, cucumber, raspberries into a highball glass filled with ice. Top with a splash of tonic water and give a gentle stir. Garnish with a cucumber slide, mint spring and raspberries, that's it!

The Naked Nutella

This one's for our chocolate lovers out there! You can enjoy this cocktail all year long. You can make it extra cool by adding ice cream or by heating the milk up for a boozy hot chocolate!

Ingredients:

45ml The Naked Grouse

15ml Licor 43

75ml Milk

15ml Melted Nutella Chocolate

Whipped Cream

Fresh Cherry

Marshmallows

Method: Add all ingredients to a shaker, shake well and strain into a milkshake glass with no ice. Top with fresh ice and garnish with whipped cream, marshmallows, melted Nutella and a cherry. (Bartender’s Tip: Add ice cream for a decadent cool summer drink or for the ultimate winter drink, make it with hot milk.)

Hola Cosmopolitan

An iconic Sex In The City drink of choice, but with a festive Mexican twist!

Ingredients:

20ml Cointreau

40ml Lemon Peel Infused Tequila

20ml Cranberry Juice

20ml Lemon Juice

Method: Infuse the tequila with lemon peel overnight (approx. the peel of 2 lemons for 500ml of tequila).

Combine all ingredients together in a shaker and shake vigorously until well chilled. Strain over a coupette glass.

Wellington Spritz

The sweet, fresh flavours of watermelon and basil combine with the floral notes of elderflower to create a dreamy drink to enjoy for any magical afternoon!



Ingredients:

40ml Pure Origin Tasmanian Vodka

10ml Fiorente Elderflower Liqueur

2 Watermelon Chunks

4 Basil Leaves

Soda water

Extra Watermelon Chunk And Basil Leaves To Garnish

Ice



Method: Place Pure Origin Vodka, Fiorente Elderflower Liqueur, 2 watermelon chunks, 4 basil leaves and ice into the cocktail shaker. Shake then double strain into a wine glass filled with ice. Top with soda, then garnish with watermelon and basil!

Salted Caramel Espresso Martini

How can we forget our caffeine fans? This one's for you, but with a salty n sweet mix perfect way to kick start or end a romantic night!

Ingredients:

45ml Monkey Shoulder

25ml Little Drippa Cold Drip Coffee

10ml Coffee Liqueur (Kahlua Or Similar)

10ml Salted Caramel Syrup

Method: Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker, fill the shaker with ice and shake until cold and strain into a coupette or cold glass and viola!

Orange You Glad You Met

No need to fly away to have that ultimate romantic Mediterranean getaway! Gordon’s Gin is bringing the Mediterranean to you, with this NEW Mediterranean Orange Distilled Gin.

Ingredients:

30ml Gordon’s Mediterranean Orange Distilled Gin

120ml Tonic Water

Orange Wheel (to garnish)

Method: Fill a chilled large glass with ice cubes. Pour 30ml of Gordon’s Mediterranean Orange over the ice and top up with 120ml chilled tonic water. Garnish with a wheel of orange, then give it all a final stir!

Honestly, all of these are so easy to make at home and even easier to drink!

Happy Valentine's Day! (Drink responsibly)

