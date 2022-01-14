Here's A Sneak Peek Of The New Season Of Survivor: Blood V Water

We have the first look at the new season of Survivor Australia! This time, it's Blood V Water and it sounds like an absolute thrill

Channel 10 have given us some information about what we can expect.

It’s a double-edged sword to play with someone you trust. Relationships will be tested, bonds will be broken, and new pacts will be forged as these castaways are pushed to their limits playing in the extreme conditions of the Aussie Outback.

Think siblings, married couples, in-laws, twins or cousins fighting the elements together, but at the end of the day, there can only be one Sole Survivor. So, do these castaways have what it takes to blindside their own blood?

Take a look at the sneak peek here:

As for the contenders, you can look forward to Season 2's Mark Wales and Sam Gash, NRL Legend Michael Crocker and his sister-in-law Chrissy Zaremba, Queen of Survivor US Sandra Diaz and her daughter, Nina Twine.

It also looks like we could be seeing MasterChef's Khanh Ong and influencer, Sophie Cachia join the line-up as well!

Will blood be thicker than water? You can find out when Survivor: Blood V Water kicks off January 31 on 10 and 10 play.

