Here's A Little Ed Sheeran Throwback Concert To Make Your Monday Brighter

Ed Sheeran made a triumphant comeback into the music scene last week with his new single Bad Habits and while we definitely think he barely has any, he certainly has some good habits, one of them is performing for us!

Back in 2013, we had a much younger (and less tattooed Ed) perform a few songs for us including 'Small Bump', check it out below...

When Ed caught up with Carrie and Tommy recently, he struggled to hold back the emotions when discussing the loss of his friend and music industry icon Michael Gudinski...

Another throwback to 2013, Ed gave us a perfect rendition of his song 'Give Me Love', check it out.

When Ed caught up with Ash London recently to discuss his new single 'Bad Habits', Ed revealed he's actually enlisted two AUSSIES for a track on his new album!

