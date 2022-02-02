Here's A First Look At Amy Schumer's Disney+ Series "Life & Beth"

Disney+ has shared a first look at the Original comedy series “Life & Beth” starring Amy Schumer!

Life & Beth tells the story a woman whose life would look pretty great on paper.

Impressive to everyone she grew up with, she makes a good living as a wine distributor, she’s in a long-term relationship with a successful guy and lives in Manhattan. When a sudden incident forces Beth to engage with her past, her life changes forever.

Through flashbacks to her teen self, Beth starts to learn how she became who she is and who she wants to become. We’ll go on her journey towards building a bigger, bolder and more authentic life, learning to express herself and living in an intentional way. A trip down memory lane is a strong source of trauma, comedy and moving forward.

The show is also written, directed an executive produced by Schumer herself! The series also stars

Michael Cera, Susannah Flood and Violet Young. Guest stars include Kevin Kane, Yamaneika Saunders, Laura Benanti, Larry Owens, Michael Rapaport, Rosebud Baker and LaVar Walker.

Life & Beth will be arriving to Disney+ soon under the 'Star' banner and will have 10 episodes!

