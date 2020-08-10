Here’s 24 Townsville References That Aren’t Relevant In 2020

Over time there’s been a stack of landmarks, icons, and businesses that have been built into Townsville’s vocab.

In 2020 they aren’t all relevant anymore (even though we all know what you mean when you say it!)

Gelatissimo have served their last gelato at the Strand and will soon be re-opening beside Simply Tops on Palmer Street, so there goes ‘the Gelatissimo end of the Strand’ text message.

Here’s another 30+ Townsville references that only locals would understand from days gone by:

Willows Skateway

Reef Wonderland

Flinders Mall

Macca's on the Mall

Stockland Stadium

Dairy Farmers Stadium

HOT FM

The Suns

The Crocs

The Swamp

Dean Park Sound Shell

Willows Water World

Nathan Plaza

The rocket at Palleranda

The train at the Strand

Tim’s Surf N Turf

Victoria Bridge Markets

The Sheraton

Jupiters

Picnic Bay Ferry

Crystal Cylinders

Timezone on Flinders Street (there’s a rumour that it was haunted!)

The Causeway Hotel

