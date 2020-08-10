Here’s 24 Townsville References That Aren’t Relevant In 2020

Can you remember these?

Article heading image for Here’s 24 Townsville References That Aren’t Relevant In 2020

Image: Greg Calvert

Over time there’s been a stack of landmarks, icons, and businesses that have been built into Townsville’s vocab.

In 2020 they aren’t all relevant anymore (even though we all know what you mean when you say it!)

Gelatissimo have served their last gelato at the Strand and will soon be re-opening beside Simply Tops on Palmer Street, so there goes ‘the Gelatissimo end of the Strand’ text message.

Here’s another 30+ Townsville references that only locals would understand from days gone by:

Willows Skateway 

Reef Wonderland

Flinders Mall 

Macca's on the Mall

Stockland Stadium

Dairy Farmers Stadium 

HOT FM 

The Suns 

The Crocs 

The Swamp 

Dean Park Sound Shell

Willows Water World

Nathan Plaza 

The rocket at Palleranda 

The train at the Strand 

Tim’s Surf N Turf 

Victoria Bridge Markets

The Sheraton

Jupiters

Picnic Bay Ferry

Crystal Cylinders

Timezone on Flinders Street (there’s a rumour that it was haunted!)

The Causeway Hotel 

 

Got something to add to the list? Add it to our Facebook post now!

Carley Whittington

10 August 2020

Article by:

Carley Whittington

