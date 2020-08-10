Here’s 24 Townsville References That Aren’t Relevant In 2020
Can you remember these?
Image: Greg Calvert
Over time there’s been a stack of landmarks, icons, and businesses that have been built into Townsville’s vocab.
In 2020 they aren’t all relevant anymore (even though we all know what you mean when you say it!)
Gelatissimo have served their last gelato at the Strand and will soon be re-opening beside Simply Tops on Palmer Street, so there goes ‘the Gelatissimo end of the Strand’ text message.
Here’s another 30+ Townsville references that only locals would understand from days gone by:
Willows Skateway
Reef Wonderland
Flinders Mall
Macca's on the Mall
Stockland Stadium
Dairy Farmers Stadium
HOT FM
The Suns
The Crocs
The Swamp
Dean Park Sound Shell
Willows Water World
Nathan Plaza
The rocket at Palleranda
The train at the Strand
Tim’s Surf N Turf
Victoria Bridge Markets
The Sheraton
Jupiters
Picnic Bay Ferry
Crystal Cylinders
Timezone on Flinders Street (there’s a rumour that it was haunted!)
The Causeway Hotel
Got something to add to the list? Add it to our Facebook post now!
LAUNCHED: CLIFFO & GABI’S TOWNSVILLE TONNE IS GOING TO CHANGE LIVES!