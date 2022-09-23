Here Is EVERYTHING Coming To Netflix In October!

October is just around the corner and there's a whole new season of Netflix new releases on the way! It's almost officially spooky season, so whether you're looking for something scary for Halloween or your next comfort show, October's stellar line-up has a bit for everyone!

ORIGINAL SERIES

Forever Queens (02/10/2022)

This series follows the lives of Mexican show biz queens Sylvia Pasquel, Laura Zapata, Lucía Méndez and Lorena Herrera as they form a unique friendship.

The Fight for Justice: Paolo Guerrero (05/10/2022)

Soccer star Paolo Guerrero wages a challenging legal battle after testing positive for cocaine a few months before the World Cup. Based on a true story.

Bling Empire: Season 3 (05/10/2022)

Unfinished business and big opportunities stir up tension in the group, but nothing will stop them from living their flashiest and most fabulous lives.

Nailed It!: Season 7 (05/10/2022)

Spooky meets kooky as Nicole and Jacques don costumes for a Halloween-themed season of frightful baking with treats inspired by popular Netflix series.

High Water (05/10/2022)

In 1997, scientists and local government officials in Wrocław face life-and-death decisions when a destructive flood wave threatens the city.

Derry Girls: Season 3 (07/10/2022)

As Northern Ireland takes a big step into the future, so do our girls — but not without hitting a few messy stumbling blocks along the way.

Glitch (07/10/2022)

A young woman joins forces with a UFO enthusiast to investigate her boyfriend’s sudden disappearance and stumbles into a wild conspiracy.

The Midnight Club (07/10/2022)

Inside a hospice for terminally ill teens, members of an exclusive club make a chilling pact: The first to die must send a sign from beyond the grave.

The Mole (07/10/2022)

Twelve players complete challenges while trying to identify the one among them who's sabotaging their missions in this reboot of the cult-classic series.

Man on Pause (07/10/2022)

Amid the onset of andropause, a 50-something family man becomes obsessed with change and decides to pursue happiness. Then he bungles it up completely.

The Cage (11/10/2022)

A marriage counselor tries to dissuade his warring clients from getting a divorce while juggling his own romantic dilemmas.

Belascoarán, PI (12/10/2022)

Héctor leaves his corporate job and humdrum marriage to become a detective. His first case? Hunting down a serial killer in 1970s Mexico City.

Easy-Bake Battle (12/10/2022)

Talented home cooks put their skills and creativity to the test making fast and easy dishes that are wildly delicious — and worthy of a big cash prize.

Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal (13/10/2022)

Sue Perkins confronts middle age head-on by experiencing various Latin American countries in adventurous, shockingly legal and sometimes dangerous ways.

The Playlist (13/10/2022)

The Playlist centres around the young Swedish tech entrepreneur, Daniel Ek, and his key partners who revolutionized a whole industry by offering free and legal streamed music around the world. It is a story about how hard convictions, unrelenting will, access and big dreams can help small players challenge the status quo by evolving the way we can all listen to music.

Everything Calls for Salvation (14/10/2022)

A troubled young man wakes up involuntarily committed to a psychiatric hospital. What he learns in that week inside will change his life forever.

Holy Family (14/10/2022)

A family hiding a shocking secret starts over in Madrid, where new relationships complicate their plans and the past begins to catch up with them.

Mismatched: Season 2 (14/10/2022)

With rocky romances and unforgiving deadlines, Dimple and Rishi navigate their summer program’s end and the ultimate question: Are they meant to be?

Black Butterflies (14/10/2022)

Low on inspiration for his second book, a gloomy novelist agrees to write a memoir for a dying man — and swiftly becomes part of his bloodstained past.

Take 1 (14/10/2022)

Renowned musicians pull out all the stops to give a song of their choice the greatest live performance they can muster — and all in a single take.

Under the Queen’s Umbrella (15/10/2022)

A spirited queen tries to rein in her rowdy sons in order to make one of them the next king of Joseon, while her competitors vie to snatch the throne.

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 6 (18/10/2022)

From Croatia to Philadelphia, Phil travels the globe with a smile as he savors local cuisine and culture. Plus, he pays tribute to his beloved parents.

Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 3 (Rolling episodes from 18/10/2022)

Episodes 1-3 (18/10/2022)

Episodes 4-6 (25/10/2022)

The acclaimed true-crime docuseries reboot returns for a new season.

Love Is Blind: Season 3 (Rolling episodes from 19/10/2022)

Episodes 1-4 (19/10/2022)

Episodes 5-7 (26/10/2022)

After courting through the walls of private pods, men and women put the power of blind love to the test in this fan-approved reality whirlwind hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey.

Notre-Dame (19/10/2022)

Inspired by true accounts from French firefighters, this drama series explores the impact of the 2019 fire of Notre-Dame on a diverse group of Parisians.

The Green Glove Gang (19/10/2022)

When their latest heist goes wrong, three older female burglars evade officials by hiding out in a nursing home — where they uncover a sinister secret.

28 Days Haunted (21/10/2022)

Three teams each spend 28 days in some of America's most haunted locations for a paranormal experiment based on the theories of Ed and Lorraine Warren.

Barbarians II (21/10/2022)

A year after Varus' defeat, a new Roman general gets settled in Germania as Ari seeks to become king of all the tribes — but a rival stands in his way.

From Scratch (21/10/2022)

An artist finds romance with a chef in Italy and embarks on a life-changing journey of love, loss, resilience and hope across cultures and continents.

Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities (25/10/2022)

Bizarre nightmares unfold in eight tales of terror in this visually stunning, spine-tingling horror collection curated by Guillermo del Toro.

Dubai Bling (27/10/2022)

Step off the private jet and into a high-flying social circle in Dubai, where lavish parties, stunning skylines and jaw-dropping fashion are the norm.

The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself (28/10/2022)

Jay Lycurgo ("Titans") and Nadia Parkes ("Doctor Who") star in this bloody and breathtaking fantasy series based on the "Half Bad" books by Sally Green.

Big Mouth: Season 6 (28/10/2022)

The Emmy-winning adult animation series returns for a new season.

If Only (28/10/2022)

Ten years into a disappointing marriage, Emma is struggling to cope — until she gets an unbelievable opportunity to live the past decade all over again.

Drink Masters (28/10/2022)

World-class mixologists pour their hearts into deliciously innovative cocktails in this high-stakes competition hosted by comedian Tone Bell.

Deadwind: Season 3 (29/10/2022)

After Karppi and Nurmi reconcile, the pair dives into a case involving a mysterious symbol, pharmaceutical promises and a deeply disturbed murderer.

Inside Man (Coming soon)

Starring David Tennant and Stanley Tucci - an American death row prisoner with a sideline in solving mysteries helps a young British journalist search for a friend who's suddenly disappeared.

NETFLIX FILM

Togo (05/10/2022)

A man who looks after cars parked on his turf must protect his livelihood when traffickers attempt to make him and his pals sell drugs on the streets.

Jumping from High Places (05/10/2022)

To honor her best friend's last wish, a young woman with severe anxiety confronts her greatest fears to try and reclaim her life — and perhaps find love.

Mr. Harrigan's Phone (05/10/2022)

A boy and an aging billionaire bond over books — and their first iPhones. But when the older man passes, their mysterious connection refuses to die.

Old People (07/10/2022)

A woman who's returned home with her two kids to attend her sister's wedding must suddenly defend their lives against older people on a killing spree.

Luckiest Girl Alive (07/10/2022)

A writer's perfectly crafted New York City life starts to unravel when a true-crime documentary forces her to confront her harrowing high school history.

Doll House (07/10/2022)

A troubled lead singer of a rock band sets out to rekindle the relationship he never had with his long-lost daughter.

Someone Borrowed (11/10/2022)

To fulfill his mother’s dying wish and avoid being removed from her will, an inflexible bachelor hires an actress to play his fiancée.

The Curse of Bridge Hollow (14/10/2022)

A father (Marlon Wayans) and his teenage daughter (Priah Ferguson) are forced to team up and save their town after an ancient and mischievous spirit causes Halloween decorations to come to life and wreak havoc.

The Stranger (19/10/2022)

A small circle of seasoned undercover cops must pose as a vast and influential criminal network to catch a murderer who has evaded conviction for eight years.

Written and Directed by Thomas M. Wright, The Stranger stars Golden Globe nominee Joel Edgerton and BAFTA Award winner Sean Harris.

The School for Good and Evil (19/10/2022)

Best friends Sophie and Agatha find their bond put to the test when they're whisked away to a magical school for future fairy-tale heroes and villains.

The Chalk Line (24/10/2022)

A psychological thriller inspired by the true story of “The Monster of Amstetten."

Hellhole (26/10/2022)

In 1987 Poland, a police officer investigating mysterious disappearances infiltrates a remote monastery — and discovers a dark truth about its clergy.

The Good Nurse (26/10/2022)

Amy, a compassionate nurse and single mother struggling with a life-threatening heart condition, is stretched to her physical and emotional limits by the hard and demanding night shifts at the ICU. But help arrives, when Charlie, a thoughtful and empathetic fellow nurse, starts at her unit. While sharing long nights at the hospital, the two develop a strong and devoted friendship, and for the first time in years, Amy truly has faith in her and her young daughters’ future. But after a series of mysterious patient deaths sets off an investigation that points to Charlie as the prime suspect, Amy is forced to risk her life and the safety of her children to uncover the truth.

Robbing Mussolini (26/10/2022)

Pietro Castellitto and Matilda De Angelis sizzle in this bold 1940s-era crime drama that reimagines the last days of WWII.

Cici (27/10/2022)

A family migrates to the city after a tragic loss. When they reunite in their hometown 30 years later, buried emotions and painful secrets resurface.

Wendell & Wild (28/10/2022)

Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele star in this stop-motion animation adventure about two demon brothers who escape the Underworld.

All Quiet on the Western Front (28/10/2022)

Grimme Award winner Edward Berger directs this tense drama based on the bestseller by Erich Maria Remarque.

Wild is the Wind (28/10/2022)

Racial tensions and corruption come to a head in a small, segregated town after the police find the body of a young Afrikaner girl in the bush.

20th Century Girl (Coming soon)

In 1999, a teen girl keeps close tabs on a boy in school on behalf of her deeply smitten best friend – then she gets swept up in a love story of her own.

NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIALS

Hasan Minhaj: The King's Jester (04/10/2022)

Filmed at the historic Brooklyn Academy of Music, Hasan Minhaj returns to Netflix with his second stand-up comedy special Hasan Minhaj: The King’s Jester. In this hilarious performance, Hasan shares his thoughts on fertility, fatherhood, and freedom of speech.

Kev Adams: The Real Me (07/10/2022)

At age 30, French comic Kev Adams gets up close and personal about how life has changed since his big break 12 years ago — and not always for the best.

Iliza Shlesinger: Hot Forever (11/10/2022)

With topics ranging from tight rompers to ugly bras to why every man needs a box spring, Iliza remains the hilarious, affecting voice of her generation.

DEAW#13 Udom Taephanich Stand Up Comedy Show (11/10/2022)

Thai stand-up comedian Udom Taephanich returns to centre stage, bemoaning everything from prostate exams to funerals — all with his signature wit.

Gabriel Iglesias: Stadium Fluffy (18/10/2022)

Getting blackmailed. Offending a professional boxer. Trick-or-treating with his son. Gabriel shares his highs and lows in this landmark stand-up special.

Franco Escamilla: Eavesdropping (23/10/2022)

Franco Escamilla takes the stage in California for a comedy special filled with humorous observations on gossiping, the pandemic and airport experiences.

Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune (25/10/2022)

Getting engaged. Getting iced. Getting a mind-blowing butt massage. Fortune Feimster shares uproarious stories from her life in this stand-up special.

NETFLIX DOCUMENTARIES

The Trapped 13: How We Survived The Thai Cave (05/10/2022)

In this compelling documentary, members of the Thai youth soccer team tell their stories of getting trapped in Tham Luang Cave in 2018 — and surviving.

Aftershock: Everest and the Nepal Earthquake (06/10/2022)

Survivors' firsthand accounts and actual footage fuel this emotional docuseries about the deadly 2015 earthquake that shook Nepal.

The Joys and Sorrows of Young Yuguo (06/10/2022)

In this moving documentary, teen Yuguo goes on the adventure of a lifetime as he leaves China to pursue his passion for Romanian literature and culture.

Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes (07/10/2022)

This limited documentary series documentary about serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer and his 17 murders is executive produced by Joe Berlinger.

The Redeem Team (07/10/2022)

Using unprecedented Olympic footage and behind-the-scenes material, The Redeem Team tells the story of the US Olympic Men's Basketball Team’s quest for gold at the Olympic Games Beijing 2008 following the previous team’s shocking performance four years earlier in Athens. The documentary offers a fascinating portrait of team building and features insightful interviews with athletes and coaches from Dwyane Wade and LeBron James to Mike “Coach K” Krzyzewski, who reflect on how The Redeem Team set a new standard for American basketball.

Island of the Sea Wolves (11/10/2022)

Where the vast Pacific meets the wilderness of Canada lies a mysterious island, shrouded in mist and cloud, protected by some of the most violent seas in the world. But peer a little deeper and we find something even more remarkable: a community full of charismatic animal residents, just waiting to show you around. Join Cedar the wolf, Spiro the eagle, Sky the sea otter, and the rest of their neighbors on Vancouver Island in this stunningly-shot narrative series, voiced by Will Arnett.

LiSA Another Great Day (18/10/2022)

Glimpse into the world of the songstress known as the "Anime Song Queen" as she reflects on the first decade of her career and looks to the future.

Descendant (21/10/2022)

This documentary honors the writings of Cudjoe Lewis, one of Clotilda's last survivors. His work has been preserved in the original dialect by Zora Neale Hurston.

Fugitive: The Curious Case of Carlos Ghosn (26/10/2022)

From his rise as a business mogul to his plummet into international notoriety, this true crime documentary examines the bizarre story of Carlos Ghosn.

Earthstorm (27/10/2022)

Storm chasers, survivors and first responders recount their harrowing experiences with volcanoes, tornadoes, hurricanes and earthquakes.

My Encounter with Evil (28/10/2022)

A chilling series about how three women faced evil; from their very own voices we learn horrifying real testimonies about possessions, infestations and exorcisms

I AM A STALKER (28/10/2022)

From the producers behind "I Am A Killer," this true-crime docuseries is told from the perspectives of stalkers and survivors.

NETFLIX KIDS & FAMILY

Chip and Potato: Season 4 (03/10/2022)

Challenge by challenge, adventure by adventure, giggle by giggle — yip yip! Join Chip, Potato and their pals for another season of learning and growing.

Oddballs (07/10/2022)

Bubble-shaped boy James questions anything and everything that annoys him. The result? An awesome life of odd adventure with his two best friends.

Spirit Rangers (10/10/2022)

Native American siblings Kodi, Summer and Eddy have a secret: They’re "Spirit Rangers" who help protect the national park they call home!

The Nutty Boy (12/10/2022)

Nutty Boy is an out-of-the-box kid with big ideas who loves involving everyone in his adventures — even though they don't usually go as planned!

Dead End: Paranormal Park: Season 2 (13/10/2022)

Barney, Norma, Pugsley and friends encounter a slew of strange new creatures, from angels to evil twins to an army of deranged Pauline Phoenix dolls.

Waffles + Mochi's Restaurant (17/10/2022)

Food-loving friends Waffles and Mochi get cooking in their very own restaurant, where hungry customers come to feast on flavors from all over the world!

ONI: Thunder God's Tale (21/10/2022)

In a mystical world of Japanese gods and spirits, a courageous girl strives to follow in her mysterious father's footsteps and find her true powers.

Family Reunion: Part 5 (27/10/2022)

The McKellans grow in more ways than one as unexpected struggles put their strength to the test. But no matter what, it's still family over everything.

Daniel Spellbound (27/10/2022)

A teen tracker follows in his late father's footsteps to uncover a conspiracy in the magical world in this exciting supernatural adventure series.

NETFLIX ANIME

Exception (13/10/2022)

In a distant future where humans are forced to leave Earth, a spacecraft carrying a 3D printed crew of specialists is sent to terraform a new planet.

Romantic Killer (27/10/2022)

Living her best single life, romance is the last thing on Anzu’s mind — until a tiny match-making wizard suddenly turns her life into a clichéd romcom.

LICENSED HIGHLIGHTS

Friday the 13th (01/10/2022)

At Crystal Lake, Clay searches for his missing sister as a hockey-masked killer targets him and a group of teens in this reboot of the horror franchise.

Annabelle: Creation (01/10/2022)

Years after their daughter's death, a dollmaker and his wife open their home to several orphans, who soon begin to fear one of his eerie creations.

Darkness Falls (01/10/2022)

Lynched by an angry mob more than 150 years ago, a falsely accused woman returns as a vindictive ghost dubbed the Tooth Fairy to take revenge.

Exorcist: The Beginning (01/10/2022)

Sent to Africa at the close of World War II to tend to the needs of the local community, Father Lankester Merrin gets more than he ever bargained for when he has his first brush with a devilish force known simply as Pazuzu.

Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones (01/10/2022)

Two friends investigate and record the strange supernatural occurrences that befall them in the wake of their mysterious neighbor's death.

Wolf Creek (01/10/2022)

A sun-baked adventure in Australia's outback becomes a grisly ordeal for three backpackers when they cross paths with a sadistic serial killer.

Paranormal Activity 3 (01/10/2022)

A malign and murderous spirit continues to dwell within a San Diego home in this second creepy sequel to 2007's chilling Paranormal Activity.

The Fog (01/10/2022)

A coastal Oregon town is visited by malevolent spirits of lepers and sailors aboard a ship that town forefathers steered astray on purpose.

Penguin Bloom (27/10/2022)

As a mum copes with the aftermath of a harrowing accident, she finds inspiration from an injured magpie taken in by her family. Based on a true story.

