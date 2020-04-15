Here Are The Top Virtual Events To Join To Kill Your Boredom In Iso This Week

While isolation has really set in for many of us now, it doesn't mean you have to be stuck at home bored!

So we've gone out and found some of our favourite online events you can join in on from the comfort of your couch.

These include everything from children’s educational classes to business webinars, DJ sets, and even some cheeky wine tastings.

So, with no further ado, here's a list of virtual events happening this week!

Pyjama Wine Party

These are 45 min ‘iso sessions’ with some of Australia’s favourite independent winemakers… in their PJs!

The event will offer you a unique wine tasting experience, while also showcasing the best independent wines that Australia has to offer during self-isolation.

Click here for your ticket!

Hot Dub At Home

Hot Dub at Home is an epic 2.5-hour dance party from Hot Dub Time Machine. It will be an audio-visual journey through pop music history from 1954-2020.

It’s a chance to sing, dance, be happy and share their love of good music.

For more info, click here.

Hains & Co Virtual Australian Whisky Tasting

If wine isn't your thing, well we've got you sorted with this Aussie whisky tasting package too!

In collaboration with some of Hains & Co's favourite local producers, they’ve assembled 6 x Australian Single Malt whiskies, at either 20ml or 30ml pours (the choice is yours with 2 different ticket prices) which will be express posted to your door as well as instructions for joining their live tasting.

For more info, click here.

Entire World Watching Harry Potter At The Same Time In Isolation

We all know ‘social distancing’ is really a code for ‘rewatch all of Harry Potter’. So, every Saturday night fans come together and hit play at the exact same time before commenting along in a Facebook event thread throughout the movie! This week’s film is Order of the Pheonix!

Find out more information here!

Virtual Trivia Night

Missing your trivia nights at the local pub? You’re not the only one.



Dan Murphy is actually holding weekly trivia nights where you and your team can win vouchers to go towards your next iso-bottlo shop run!

For more info, click here.

