Here Are The Top 5 Must Watch 90s Movies

Are you a fan of 90's movies? Of course you are - it was the best era! We've compiled a list of 5 MUST-WATCH movies that will have you dreaming of push pops, slap bands, and forgetting ALL about your Tamagotchi!

5. Romeo + Juliet

Starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes, this 1997 film by Baz Lurhmann is a modern-day remake of the ill-fated tale of two star-crossed lovers.

You can watch it on Apple TV and Disney+ now!

4. Cruel Intentions

It's the original Euphoria before we met Ru and follows the tale of snooty NYC school kids who are mixed up in lies, deceit and all the drama. Starring Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon and Selma Blair, this movie is iconic.

You can watch it on Amazon Prime Video now!

3. Mrs. Doubtfire

Starring the late Robin Williams, this film follows the story of a Dad who will do anything to get back to his kids and that includes dressing up as a Scottish woman and posing as their Nanny!

You can watch it on Apple TV, Disney+ and Foxtel now.

So what are the TOP 2 movies on our list? Find out in 60 seconds, by hitting play below!

