Here Are The Top 5 Book To TV Show Series Worth Watching!

There's a lot of pressure for amazing books to be turned into equally amazing TV series and sometimes... it can be done!

We've compiled the top 5 that we think are worth watching, do you have any others?

5. Little Fires Everywhere

Starring Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon, who play mothers from different socioeconomic backgrounds, you can catch season 1 on Amazon Prime Video.

4. Big Little Lies

A single mother upsets the seemingly perfect lives of a group in this epic series starring Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon. Catch it on Binge now.

3. You

Following the story of serial killer in plain sight Joe (played by Penn Badgley), you can catch this series (seasons 1 to 3) on Netflix now, with season 4 dropping on Feb 10, 2023.

So, what are the top TWO book to TV show series that are worth watching? Listen in under a minute below!

