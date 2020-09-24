Here Are The Biggest 'Natural Disaster' Survivor's From Around WA

Did you know that one in three Australians will face a disaster or major emergency in their lives?

Honestly, we didn't.

The Red Cross Australia #GoWithoutChallenge was on this week and our very own Juelz Jarry took part, so to find out more about what it means to live through a 'disaster' we heard these amazing stories from WA survivors.

Take a listen below:

Missed Xavier, Juelz & Pete this morning? Download our app on iOS and Android and catch up now!

Download our app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and your favourite radio shows.