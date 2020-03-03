Here Are The Current Closed Roads Due To Wet Weather In Mackay & The Whitsundays
Be safe!
There was a lot of rain overnight in mackay & The Whitsundays, and with even more rain set to fall it's important to know which roads are safe to drive on.
As of 7am current closed roads are:
Nebia Conningsby Rd
Standifords Rd, Oakenden
Pleystowe School Rd
Glendarra Rd (watrer over the road)
Water over the road near Ilbilbie
Palm Tree Rd, Homebush
Barrie Lane, Homebush
Golf Links Rd, Beaconsfield
Hicks Rd, Windmill Crossing
Reports that parts of Mackay-Habana Rd water over the road
Russells Crossing, Bowen
Strathmore Rd, Springlands
Burdekin Falls Dam Rd, Mount Wyatt
Clermont Alpha Rd Clermont
May Downs Rd, May Downs
Isaac River Rd, May Downs
Camerons Rd, Carmilla
Croydon St & St Lawrence-Croydon Rd
Moray Carmichael Boundary Rd, Bellyando
You can find all closed roads HERE