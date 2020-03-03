Here Are The Current Closed Roads Due To Wet Weather In Mackay & The Whitsundays

There was a lot of rain overnight in mackay & The Whitsundays, and with even more rain set to fall it's important to know which roads are safe to drive on.

As of 7am current closed roads are:

Nebia Conningsby Rd

Standifords Rd, Oakenden

Pleystowe School Rd

Glendarra Rd (watrer over the road)

Water over the road near Ilbilbie

Palm Tree Rd, Homebush

Barrie Lane, Homebush

Golf Links Rd, Beaconsfield

Hicks Rd, Windmill Crossing

Reports that parts of Mackay-Habana Rd water over the road

Russells Crossing, Bowen

Strathmore Rd, Springlands

Burdekin Falls Dam Rd, Mount Wyatt

Clermont Alpha Rd Clermont

May Downs Rd, May Downs

Isaac River Rd, May Downs

Camerons Rd, Carmilla

Croydon St & St Lawrence-Croydon Rd

Moray Carmichael Boundary Rd, Bellyando

You can find all closed roads HERE