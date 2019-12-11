Here Are The Best Musical Collaborations To Tickle Our Ears In The Last Decade

When it comes to music, the last decade has really delivered. The only thing that could make it even sweeter is the joining of TWO (or sometimes more!) of our favourite performers in some purely impressive (and sometimes unexpected) collaborations.

Here is (really just the tip of the iceberg) a list of some of our favourite collabs from the last decade.

Justin Bieber - Despacito ft. Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee (2017)

 

Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding - I Need Your Love (2013)

 

 

Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars - Uptown Funk (2014)

 

 

Jessie J, Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj - Bang Bang (2014)

 

Daft Punk - Get Lucky ft. Pharrell Williams, Nile Rodgers (2013)

 

 

Taylor Swift - Everything Has Changed ft. Ed Sheeran (2013)

 

 

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber - I Don't Care (2019)

Rihanna - We Found Love ft. Calvin Harris (2011)

Eminem - Love The Way You Lie ft. Rihanna (2010)

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello - Señorita (2019)

P!nk - Just Give Me A Reason ft. Nate Ruess (2013)

Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper - Shallow (A Star Is Born) (2018)

Did we miss any? Sound off it the comments now!

