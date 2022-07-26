Here Are The Aussie Acts Nominated At the 2022 MTV VMAS

Another year, another round of MTV VMA nominations and while we love to see some of our favourite acts nominated, what we really want to know is how Australia is represented!

This year our homegrown acts have done us proud with some nominations including:

'Song of the Year' and 'Best Collaboration' Both PNAU and The Kid LAROI are nominated in both of these categories for their collabs with Dua Lipa and Elton John and Justin Bieber respectively.

Justin and LAROI's video for Stay is also nominated for Best Visual Effects for their gravity-defying stunts.

The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards will return to New Jersey’s Prudential Center in Newark on Sunday, August 28 (Monday August 29 AEST).

