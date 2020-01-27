Here Are The 2020 Grammys Performances You Missed!

It's the 62nd Grammy Awards! What better way to relive the awards ceremony than watch the best performances to come out of the night?! From Alicia Keys to Lizzo, there's so many reasons why they're the best at what they do. You be the judge:

Lizzo kicked off the festivities with an incredible medley, singing Cuz I Love You & Truth Hurts. She dedicated the night to the late NBA great, Kobe Bryant, who tragically died in a helicopter crash in California this morning.

Alicia Keys followed with a parody on Lewis Capaldi's Someone You Loved, mentioning nominees Ariana Grande, Lizzo, Lil Nas X & more.

The emotions were HIGH at the Grammys this year & Camila Cabello made sure we didn't watch this performance without shedding some tears. Get ready to see her Dad cry & grab some tissues because it's gonna make you cry too!

If Ariana Grande's dress on the red carpet wasn't enough to turn your head, then this medley of some of her biggest hits sure will! She belts out Imagine, My Favourite Things, 7 Rings & Thank U, Next and the choreo is so damn good! Plus, her high ponytail is in full force like always.

She won Song of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album, Best New Artist, Album of the Year & Record of the Year & we can see why! Billie Eilish gave us the performance of all performances at the Grammys, singing When The Party's Over. Can someone PLEASE teach us how to hit those high notes?!

As if Lil Nas X & Billy Cyrus were going to perform Old Town Road on their lonesome. They recruited some friends in the form of BTS, Mason Ramsey, Diplo, Young Thug & Nas. Not too bad, right?

The emotional performances didn't stop as the night went on, especially for Demi Lovato! She even had to start again because she was brought to tears. In this heartfelt Grammys performance, she debuted her new song, Anyone.

