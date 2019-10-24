Here Are Some Ways To Get Spooky For Halloween In Melbourne

It’s frightening how quickly this year has gone. It feels like only yesterday the stores were covered in Easter accessories, and now it is all about Halloween!

There are plenty of ways to celebrate the most spooky day of the year in city. Here are a few thought starters for you and your squad.

1. Spooktober at Luna Dark

The iconic St Kilda attraction will become home to an eight-night Halloween festival. With multiple haunted houses, a themed bar and a huge design overhaul, it’ll be fun for the whole family.

When: 25 October – 3 November

2. Exorcist: The Arrival (Escape Room)

It’s one thing to be scared to death in a haunted house, but what if you couldn’t escape? We’re shivering at the thought. Rush Escape Room will deck out their entire space in an immersive haunted house.

When: 28 October – 3 November (sessions vary)

3. Archie Brothers Cirque Electriq Halloween Party

If you don’t feel like having actors scare the crap out of you, this party will get your heart racing in a more childish way. Enjoy free bowling and arcade games all night, a themed cocktail on arrival and free flowing Brooklyn Lager.

When: Thursday, 31 October

4. Boo at the Zoo

This is perfect for kids who want to dress up and do some trick-or-treating. There will be crafts, games and if you come dressed as a unicorn, you’ll get a free Cornetto!

When: 25, 26, 30 and 31 October

