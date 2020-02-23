Here Are All The Current Road Closures For Mackay & Whitsundays

The rain is coming down and that means the roads are affected. Be aware of the current road closures so you don't get caught out:

The Bureau has issued a Flood Warning for the Don and Proserpine Rivers

Issued at 4:19 am EST on Monday 24 February 2020

Flood Warning Number: 2



River levels across the Don River catchment are easing during Monday morning.



Rain areas between 15 mm to 40 mm were recorded since 9am Sunday across the Don

River catchment, particularly during Sunday afternoon where the heaviest

rainfall totals up to 52 mm were recorded near the coast. Further showers and

rain areas are forecast to continue during Monday and for the next few days,

which may result in renewed rises.



Don River:

River levels are generally easing during Monday morning, following rises across

the Don River catchment overnight Sunday where minor flooding was recorded at

Mt Dangar.



The Don River at Bowen Pump Station peaked at 2.10 metres (below minor) around

10:30 pm Sunday 23 February, and is currently at 1.85 metres and falling. The

Don River at Bowen Pump Station is expected to remain below the minor flood

level (2.50 m) during Monday.



Flood Safety Advice:

Remember: If it's flooded, forget it. For flood emergency assistance contact

the SES on 132 500. For life threatening emergencies, call Triple Zero (000)

immediately.



Current emergency information is available at www.qld.gov.au/alerts