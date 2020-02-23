Here Are All The Current Road Closures For Mackay & Whitsundays
Will you be affected?
The rain is coming down and that means the roads are affected. Be aware of the current road closures so you don't get caught out:
In Mackay current closed roads can be found HERE.
In the Whitsunday region current closed roads can be found HERE.
Non council road closures can be found HERE.
In the Isaac Council region closed roads can be found HERE.
The Bureau has issued a Flood Warning for the Don and Proserpine Rivers
Issued at 4:19 am EST on Monday 24 February 2020
Flood Warning Number: 2
River levels across the Don River catchment are easing during Monday morning.
Rain areas between 15 mm to 40 mm were recorded since 9am Sunday across the Don
River catchment, particularly during Sunday afternoon where the heaviest
rainfall totals up to 52 mm were recorded near the coast. Further showers and
rain areas are forecast to continue during Monday and for the next few days,
which may result in renewed rises.
Don River:
River levels are generally easing during Monday morning, following rises across
the Don River catchment overnight Sunday where minor flooding was recorded at
Mt Dangar.
The Don River at Bowen Pump Station peaked at 2.10 metres (below minor) around
10:30 pm Sunday 23 February, and is currently at 1.85 metres and falling. The
Don River at Bowen Pump Station is expected to remain below the minor flood
level (2.50 m) during Monday.
Flood Safety Advice:
Remember: If it's flooded, forget it. For flood emergency assistance contact
the SES on 132 500. For life threatening emergencies, call Triple Zero (000)
immediately.
Current emergency information is available at www.qld.gov.au/alerts