Here Are 8 New Griffith Projects Underway Thanks To The Community Grants Program

Eight local organisations walked away smiling from the 2019/20 Community Grant Program cheque presentation as recipients of the first round of grants.

The organisations who received funding for their proposed projects included:

Griffith Community Drug Action Team

Griffith CDAT received funding to run information sessions in schools, interagency networks and general community in order to raise awareness of harms associated with addiction.

Care South

Care South will put their grant funding toward a Christmas Party for foster carers, foster children, and young people in Out of Home Care.

Parkrun

Get ready for a new establishment of parkrun in Griffith, with a free, timed 5km run/walk every week. Parkrun promotes a healthy lifestyle and improving social cohesion in the community.

Soroptimist International Griffith

There's nothing better than a classic Aussie sausage sizzle, and that's exactly what SIG promise to deliver on a monthly basis for overseas workers in Griffith. The project aims to provide the opportunity to meet other workers and members of the local community, and collect data regarding workers experience in Griffith and surrounds.

Murrumbidgee Regional High School

50 MRHS students will have the opportunity to attend Polyfest in Sydney, which is a competitive high school and college performing arts event of world class Indigenous & Pacific Island performances.

Creative Communities

Creative Communities' Getting Well in Community program will provide 1 hour yoga classes where participants can join in activities to improve well-being and address anxiety and stress.

Griffith & Regional Association of the Performing Arts

GRAPA will put their funds towards Shakespeare under the Stars 2019 - A Midsummer Night's Dream.

Griffith Parkinson’s Support

Griffith Parkinson’s Support will implement the program DanceSing Moves, which incorporates dancing, singing and movement to improve health outcomes for people impacted by Parkinson's, MS and Stroke.

We're all looking forward to seeing how the funding helps these great organisations deliver their projects to improve our community! Let us know in the Facebook comments which projects you're excited to see get underway.

