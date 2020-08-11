Help Us Help Casey Kelland, A Mackay Woman In Need Of A Limb Reconstruction

Our region is a caring and giving region, and folks, we need your help! Casey Kelland from “Blessed Hair Lounge” in Mackay is needing a limb reconstruction on her ankle. Her family posted the situation on their Facebook page last night.

‘To all Casey’s friends family and clients that may not have heard our Sydney trip had brought hope and confidence that she may get her ankle and her life back to full functioning if all goes to plan with the wonderful team of doctors at the limb reconstruction clinic at Macquarie university hospital in Sydney. At this stage the plan is to have her revision on the last fusion that has failed and using bone grafts, ready her ankle for a full ankle replacement in 4-6 months of healing. The surgeons as a combined group of approximately 6 ortho surgeons and a professor has found Casey has already started forming arthritis in her hips and her knees from the effects of how she walks due to her failed fusion and the rigidity of her foot, this is why the professionals have decided that this surgery can not be put off any longer. The first surgery has been bought forward to the 19th of August in north Ryde NSW and unfortunately to enable this to happen, Casey and whoever accompanies her will have to stay the full 2 weeks in Sydney for the surgery to rule infection etc and then due to the borders being closed again, quarantine in Brisbane for another 2 weeks fully at Casey’s expense. If anyone is curious 2 full weeks in quarantine is $4,620.00.

let’s face it asking for help is not in Casey’s nature she sure does poor her heart and soul into our community whenever and wherever she can. We have found a way to give back to a lucky winner of any donations 😊 for every $20 donated you will go into the draw to win this amazing hamper valued over $1000! Whilst the surgery itself is a huge expense we really do need some help with accommodation and flights and everything else that gets thrown our way. I’m hoping this is the perfect way for everyone to give back and show Casey what she really means to everyone and how much we all really care. To the beautiful people that donated to the first very short lived go fund me we thank you from the bottom of our heart as this helped us get to Sydney to find these amazing surgeons. Again donations big or small text messages calls or any other support we appreciate and love you all and can’t thank you enough 😘”

Please help where you can. Their amazing raffle consists of:-

Original cloud nine iron

Cloud nine hairdryer

Selected brushes,combs and clips

Goldwell home Haircare

$300 voucher from blessed hair lounge

valued over $1000,00!!!!!

(Raffle Items Pictured)

All donations, please put your full name is the description/message so they know what name to put your tickets under! 😘



ANZ Casey Kelland

BSB:-014676

ACC:- 423554785