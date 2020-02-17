Help Raise Awareness For Endometriosis In Australia

1 in 10 women – that is how many women suffer with this debilitating illness

7 – 12 years is how long is can take for a diagnosis

$9.7 billion annually it costs for Aussies, with most of this due to loss in productivity and the remainder healthcare costs.

THERE IS NO CURE

Endometriosis is an insidious disease in which the tissue that is similar to the lining of the womb grows outside it in other parts of the body. Symptoms include pelvic pain that can be so debilitating, your life is put on hold. Whilst endo mostly affects the reproductive organs it is frequently found in the bowel and bladder, even found in muscle, joints, the lungs and the brain.

My Endo journey began when I first got my period. Being in pain was just a given, after all that is what I got taught at school, that time of the month would be painful and ‘normal’. But it wasn’t. Pain isn’t normal. After about 12 years of doctor visits, scans and sometimes ending up in hospital, I was finally given an answer after having surgery. I have Stage 4 Endometriosis that was causing me so much hell. It attacked my bowel, uterus and even my poor little appendix. It has caused me years of physical and mental pain and has contributed to my infertility. This is the first time I have written the ‘I’ word, it hurts.

But I am not letting this illness stop me. I am a proud vocal ambassador for Endometriosis Australia who help raise awareness, provide education and to raise funds for research. March is Endometriosis Awareness Month and on Saturday March 28th, the Worldwide Endo March occurs. This is a day focused on raising money and awareness for endo.

Endometriosis Australia are holding EndoMarch High Teas in Sydney, Wollongong, Canberra, Melbourne, Hobart, Brisbane, Perth, Darwin and Adelaide on this day. We would love for you to get together your friends, loved ones and work colleagues for an afternoon of delicious food, bubbles and to raise awareness and raise funds to end endo!

All proceeds raised go to Endometriosis Australia to help raise awareness, provide education and to raise funds for research

Foods, drinks, friends, family and a fun arvo raising money for endo – get involved and grab your tickets via: https://www.endomarchaustralia.org.au/events