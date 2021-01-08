Help Me, I’m Poor: How To Get Your Finances Back On Track In 2021

Look, 2020 wasn’t the best year for our bank accounts and heading into 2021, you might be struggling to climb out of debt or be tempted to spend with a ‘f*ck it, let’s splurge’ mentality.

Editor-at-Large at Canstar and financial expert Effie Zahos however, is here to give us her best money-saving advice heading into the new year.

Subscribe to the Your Morning Agenda podcast here!

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.