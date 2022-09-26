Hello, You: We Have A Release Date For 'YOU' Season 4!

Joe Goldberg is back.

YOU season 4 is on its way, and our favourite murderous psychopath is at the centre of it all...again.

Netflix's Tudum has given us a little somethin' somethin' about what we can expect in the new season:

Last time we checked in with the internet’s favorite murderous stalker, Joe had killed his wife, Love (Victoria Pedretti), burned down their to home to fake his death, given up their son for adoption and then fled to France to find Marienne (Tati Gabrielle).

This time, in season 4, we'll reunite with Joe, who is now living in London as a college professor named Jonathan Moore.

Here's the teaser and date announcement:

The highly-anticipated 4th season will return in 2023...with a twist.

The new season will be split into two parts, with Part 1 premiering on February 10, followed by Part 2 on March 10.

See you there.

